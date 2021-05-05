LISTEN: John Kear on the Golden Point Podcast

John Kear joins the panel on this week's episode of the Golden Point Podcast

On the latest episode of the Golden Point Podcast, Challenge Cup-winning coach John Kear joins us to share his experiences and insights from club and international rugby league.

Kear, who is currently in charge of Bradford Bulls and the Wales national team, tells host Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league pundit Barrie McDermott how he got into coaching and how it has changed during the past three decades.

The former Castleford player explains how the likes of Mal Reilly, John Sheridan and Phil Larder proved influential, and why his first head coach role at Bramley was the perfect grounding for him.

Kear's time with Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, his part in Cup triumphs for both Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC, and how he got the best out of players at Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford all feature.

Plus, Kear talks about what it is like coaching Wales, as well as giving his views on how to increase youth participation in rugby league and his assessment of recent rule changes.

