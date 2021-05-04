Rugby League World Cup: Sky Sports pundits' England Power Rankings

England coach Shaun Wane will pick a 24-man squad for this autumn's Rugby League World Cup

Following the first five rounds of the 2021 Super League season, our Sky Sports experts have run the rule over all potential candidates for an England jersey at this autumn's Rugby League World Cup.

For the second time - Terry O'Connor, Barrie McDermott, Jon Wells and Phil Clarke have each picked who they think should make England coach Shaun Wane's 24-man squad come October.

Players are awarded one point for every pundits' 24-man squad they are named in throughout the season, with each pundit making seven squad selections between now and the World Cup - meaning a total of 28 points are up for grabs.

Following the first eight rounds of the NRL season and at the conclusion of Super League's round five fixtures on Sunday, our four experts have submitted their latest squad selections - here's a look at who made their England squad...

Terry O'Connor

Mikolaj Oledzki is a new face in Terry O'Connor's squad

J Bateman, L Farrell, O Gildart, Z Hardaker (all Wigan Warriors), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), D Clark, T King, J Philbin, S Ratchford (all Warrington Wolves), J Connor (Hull FC), A Handley, M Oledzki (both Leeds Rhinos), T Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), M Knowles, J Lomax, T Makinson, M Percival, A Walmsley (all St Helens), P McShane, J Trueman (both Castleford Tigers), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), E Whitehead, G Williams (both Canberra Raiders).

In: M Oledzki (Leeds), J Trueman (Castleford).

Out: L Gale (Leeds), L Watts (Castleford).

Barrie McDermott

Jake Bibby comes into Barrie McDermott's squad

J Bateman, J Bibby, L Farrell, Z Hardaker, O Partington (all Wigan Warriors), D Clark, B Currie, T King (all Warrington Wolves), J Cator (Hull FC), A Handley, M Oledzki (both Leeds Rhinos), T Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), J Bentley, J Lomax, T Makinson, A Walmsley, J Roby (all St Helens), J Trueman, P McShane (both Castleford Tigers), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), E Whitehead, G Williams (both Canberra Raiders).

In: J Bibby, O Partington (both Wigan Warriors), B Currie (Warrington Wolves), J Trueman (Castleford Tigers).

Out: L Gale (Leeds Rhinos), O Gildart (Wigan Warriors), M Knowles, M Lees (St Helens).

Jon Wells

Derrell Olpherts gets a place in Jon Wells' squad

J Bateman, L Farrell, Z Hardaker (all Wigan Warriors), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), D Clark, M Cooper, T King (all Warrington Wolves), H Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), J Connor (Hull FC), L Gale, L Sutcliffe (all Leeds Rhinos), J Bentley, J Lomax, T Makinson, A Walmsley, J Welsby (all St Helens), O Holmes, P McShane, D Olpherts, J Trueman, L Watts (all Castleford Tigers), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), E Whitehead, G Williams (both Canberra Raiders).

In: T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Z Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), O Holmes, D Olpherts (both Castleford Tigers), J Welsby (St Helens).

Out: N Evalds (Castleford Tigers), A Handley (Leeds Rhinos), M Percival (St Helens), J Philbin (Warrington Wolves), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs).

Phil Clarke

Sam Tomkins is one of the players in Phil Clarke's unchanged squad

J Bateman, L Farrell, O Gildart, Z Hardaker, J Hastings (all Wigan Warriors), D Clark, M Cooper, S Ratchford (all Warrington Wolves), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), J McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), J Connor (Hull FC), T Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), M Knowles, J Lomax, T Makinson, M Percival, A Walmsley (all St Helens), P McShane, L Watts (both Castleford Tigers), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), R Sutton, E Whitehead, G Williams (all Canberra Raiders).

In: None

Out: None

Zak Hardaker has emerged as a consensus pick

Following a highly impressive start to the season, Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leader Zak Hardaker joins the group of players named in all four pundits' squad selections.

After five straight appearances at the back for the Cherry and Whites, the 2015 Man of Steel has strongly emerged as the main candidate to rival Sam Tomkins for England's full-back berth.

Ten of the 11 players to take four votes prior to the Super League season kicking off retained a clean sweep again - with Luke Thompson the sole player to miss out after losing one point.

Castleford's Jake Trueman picks up three points after leading the Tigers to four victories in their first five outings. The former Bradford Dudley Hill junior seemingly the preferred choice to Leeds' Luke Gale this time round, with the Rhinos half-back registering a solitary vote.

Jake Connor is in three of our four pundits' squads

Hull FC's Jake Connor is named in three out four squad selections once again, despite not featuring in Shaun Wane's recent England training camp squad.

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki receives two votes, with former front row forwards Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott selecting the Polish powerhouse among their 24 names.

While Derrell Olpherts, Oliver Holmes, Oliver Partington, Jack Welsby, Ben Currie and Super League's joint top try-scorer Jake Bibby all receive their first point of the season following strong showings for their respective clubs.

Four points

A Walmsley, J Lomax, T Makinson (all St Helens), J Bateman, L Farrell, Z Hardaker (all Wigan Warriors), E Whitehead, G Williams (both Canberra Raiders), P McShane (Castleford Tigers), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), D Clark (Warrington Wolves).

Three points

O Gildart (Wigan Warriors), T King (Warrington Wolves), T Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), J Connor (Hull FC), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), J Trueman (Castleford Tigers), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs).

Two points

A Handley, M Oledzki (both Leeds Rhinos), S Ratchford, M Cooper (both Warrington Wolves), J Bentley, M Knowles, M Percival (all St Helens).

One point

J Bibby, J Hastings, O Partington (all Wigan Warriors), J Cator (Hull FC), J McGillvary, Jake Wardle (both Huddersfield Giants), H Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), J Roby, J Welsby (both St Helens), O Holmes, D Olpherts, L Watts (all Castleford Tigers), L Gale, L Sutcliffe (both Leeds Rhinos), R Sutton (Canberra Raiders), B Currie, J Philbin (both Warrington Wolves).

Our experts will pick their third 24-man England squad following the conclusion of the Round 10 fixtures on June 19.

