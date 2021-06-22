George Williams wants 'different challenge' rather than returning to Wigan Warriors

George Williams loved his time at the Warriors but wants a new challenge

George Williams is on a mission to get back to playing rugby league and force his way back into England contention for the World Cup.

Williams returned to England after securing a release halfway through his three-year contract with Canberra Raiders for personal reasons, with his partner due to give birth later this year.

He is yet to sign with a new Super League club, but this week it was announced he would not be going back to Wigan.

The Warriors had first refusal on Williams' services, as part of the deal they struck to allow him to move to the NRL at the end of the 2019 season, however they have waived that right after Williams expressed his desire for a new challenge.

"I still have not signed anywhere," Williams told the Golden Point Podcast.

"Wigan had first refusal. I had an honest chat with them, and said that I was happy with what I achieved at Wigan, I grew up watching them and I love them - I always did and I always will. But I think something new would be good for me, a different challenge.

"I see a lot of people abusing me saying I am after the money - if I was after the money I would have stayed in the NRL. It has nothing to do with that [money] it's about a new challenge for me and I am looking for a new start.

"Wigan fans might be disappointed and I can understand why, but I have to do what is best for me and my mental state going forward - I think a change would be good."

Williams admits his departure from Canberra was not how he wanted to leave the NRL, but he is determined to put that all behind him and get back doing what he does best.

"Getting back playing is a massive priority for me now," said Williams. "Get back playing and put the rubbish and drama behind me

"I can look back and smile at my time in Canberra, but now I need to look forward and crack on with my career.

Williams can look back at his Canberra days with a smile

"I have been training on my own in the gym for four weeks which is pretty boring, I am looking forward to getting back into that team environment."

Despite not playing for over a month, Williams was initially included in Shaun Wane's England squad to take on the Combined Nations All Stars in a World Cup warm-up game. However his lack of game time counted against him and he was not selected for the final 19-man squad.

With the World Cup set to take place in October, Williams is determined to force his way back into contention: "Every Englishman will be looking to get into that England squad so I have a lot of hard work to do.

"I am not underestimating how hard that will be, but I am looking forward to it."