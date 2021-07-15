Super League: Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors previews

Chris Chester is set to give some of Wakefield's academy players an opportunity against Salford

We look at what is being said and team news as Salford Red Devils face Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants host Wigan Warriors in Friday's non-televised Betfred Super League matches...

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity (7.45pm)

Chris Chester is set to turn to Wakefield's academy players as his squad has been hit by suspension ahead of Friday's re-arranged clash with Salford.

Ryan Hampshire and Joe Arundel were both banned after being found guilty of acts of foul play in last week's 30-14 defeat to St Helens - as was Saints' Sione Mata'utia, who will miss Saturday's Challenge Cup final as a result.

Those decisions drew a stinging rebuke from both Chester and Trinity chairman Michael Cater, adding to Wakefield already being without 11 players due to injury. Nevertheless, the head coach has faith in the club's up-and-coming players.

"It's hard work even for a team like us who have got a squad of 31 players," Chester said.

"We've got an academy and we're not one of those clubs who are going to protect egos. We'll put out a team that's going to be competitive.

"We'll play some young kids and it's a great opportunity for them. We're going there to win, and we'll use the motivation over the last few weeks."

Ollie Greensmith could make his Super League bow for Wakefield

Ollie Greensmith, who has been on loan at League One side Doncaster, and Pat O'Donovan could both make their debuts for Wakefield in the match which is being played at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium due to pitch maintenance work taking place at the Red Devils' AJ Bell Stadium.

Salford, who stormed to a 70-18 win over an inexperienced Castleford Tigers team last Monday, are without Declan Patton due to Covid-19 track and trace but have Tui Lolohea and Seb Ikahihifo back from injury and Joe Burgess available after completing a ban.

New signing Ata Hingano is included in Richard Marshall's squad too, but the Red Devils head coach does not expect the Tongan half-back to feature the day after he is due to arrive in the country.

"It would be a big ask for him to come off a plane and play so it's highly unlikely, but we thought we would throw him in the squad," Marshall said.

3:52 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils

"He told me he would play if we needed him but let's hope, fingers crossed, we don't."

Named squads

Salford Red Devils: Morgan Escare, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Joe Burgess, Tui Lolohea, Andy Ackers, Seb Ikahihifo, Ryan Lannon, Pauli Pauli, Ollie Roberts, Greg Burke, Josh Johnson, Chris Atkin, Harvey Livett, Rhys Williams, Matt Costello, Jack Ormondroyd, Sam Luckley, Ata Hingano.

Wakefield Trinity: Reece Lyne, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Westerman, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Innes Senior, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Lee Kershaw, Ollie Greensmith, Harry Bowes, Pat O'Donovan.

Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors (7.45pm)

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam sees Friday's trip to Huddersfield as potentially pivotal for his side after they returned to winning ways against the same opponents last week.

The Giants were beaten 16-12 at the DW Stadium last Sunday, bringing to an end a run of five straight defeats for last year's Grand Final runners-up.

The Warriors have the influential Jackson Hastings available again for the trip to the John Smith's Stadium too, although Ethan Havard and Oliver Partington are both suspended.

"This is potentially a big turning point in our season," Lam said. "If we go and win, then we have a couple of players coming back in, the confidence starts to build.

4:33 Highlights from last week's Betfred Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants Highlights from last week's Betfred Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants

"Then we can get back to the best rugby we can play. We have to believe in each other until that confidence starts to grow."

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has only named a bare 17-man squad for this rearranged match pending further additions which are subject to RFL approval.

Jermaine McGillvary does make a return to the squad though, while Fenton Rogers and Aidan McGowan join fellow academy graduates Will Pryce and Robson Stevens in the team, and Watson will be eager to see more of the same effort from his side when they tackle Wigan gain.

"I thought they were very brave," Watson said. "I thought they were outstanding at certain parts of the first half.

Jermaine McGillvary is available again for Huddersfield

"We worked really hard for each other."

Named squads

Huddersfield Giants: Ashton Golding, Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Luke Yates, Josh Jones, Chris McQueen, Leroy Cudjoe, James Gavet, Oliver Russell, Sam Wood, Sam Hewitt, Will Pryce, Robson Stevens, Nathan Peats, Nathaniel Peteru, Fenton Rogers, Aidan McGowan.

Wigan Warriors: Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Tommy Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington, Tony Clubb, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley, Brad O'Neill.