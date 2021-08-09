Lee Mossop: Salford captain retires for medical reasons after 11 shoulder operations

Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop has been forced to retire after 11 shoulder operations

Salford captain Lee Mossop has been forced to retire with immediate effect for medical reasons.

The 32-year-old arrived at the AJ Bell Stadium in 2017 and went on to score seven tries in 79 appearances for the club and became club captain in 2018.

The prop had 11 reconstruction operations on his shoulders in an attempt to prolong his career, with his last appearance coming against former club Wigan last week.

Mossop said in a statement on the club's website: "It's been no secret that I have struggled with shoulder issues the majority of my career but after seeing the surgeon last week, he has told me there are no more surgeries he can offer to help prolong my career anymore and instead, it will be one final operation to give me a better quality of life with my wife and young children."

Salford have also announced the signing of half-back Brodie Croft from Brisbane on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old will arrive at the end of the year and said: "I'm super excited about this opportunity to join the Red Devils.

"Rich (Richard Marshall) has been very thorough and bold with the ambitions going forward at the club and I cannot wait to get started."