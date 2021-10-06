Matt Peet on getting 'dream' Wigan Warriors job, improvements needed, working with Shaun Wane

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet says he has the dream job' after being promoted to succeed Adrian Lam New Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet says he has the dream job' after being promoted to succeed Adrian Lam

New Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet chats exclusively to Sky Sports Rugby League on his appointment, taking the reins at his 'dream job', improvements needed, working with Shaun Wane and more...

Peet was officially named as Adrian Lam's successor at the Wigan helm on Tuesday, with Sean O'Loughlin and Lee Briers named as assistants, and England head coach Shaun Wane announced as Wigan's leadership and management director.

Peet was most recently on Lam's staff as an assistant, having previously been involved in the Warriors' youth set-up, and has now been promoted to the top job ahead of the 2022 Betfred Super League season.

"I'm over the moon," Peet told Sky Sports. "It's my hometown. It's the club I've worked at for many a year in the academy, and I've got my dream job.

Peet, 37, signs on as Wigan Warriors head coach having been a member of the coaching set-up for 13 years

"I've also got a team around me that I know can help shape the club, shape the environment and lead us to success.

"We've identified several areas where we know we can perform better on the field. But as well as that, we feel there's things within the environment that we can take to another level.

"We believe that our culture can go to another level and improve.

"And we believe that we've got a lot of young players who should naturally develop. It's up to us as a coaching team to drive them to be their best, and that will be built on hard work, attention to detail and lots of care for them.

"I believe that if we can build good relationships between the playing staff and the coaching staff, that will go a long way."

📰 ANNOUNCEMENT | Wigan Warriors are delighted to unveil a new Head Coach and Coaching Team for 2022 onwards.



• Matt Peet as Head Coach

• Lee Briers as Assistant Coach

• Sean O’Loughlin as Assistant Coach

• Shaun Wane as Leadership and Management Director

#WWRL pic.twitter.com/XbCv7CRih5 — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) October 5, 2021

Peet has been a member of Wigan's coaching staff for 13 years, along with spending time in rugby union working at Gallagher Premiership side Sale Sharks.

During his time at the Warriors, the 37-year-old has overseen community, scholarship, academy and reserves teams, as well as guiding their youngsters to six academy Grand Final wins in seven seasons during his time as head of youth.

Having worked for a sustained spell within Wigan's academy structures, Peet says he is keen to bring that ethos to the fore, while also confirming the search was under way for signings to replace the likes of outgoing Jackson Hastings.

"At Wigan, success has always been built on homegrown players," Peet added.

"My passion has always been developing homegrown players, and our academy staff work really hard to make sure we continue getting those players through.

Peet spoke exclusively to Sky Sports Rugby League after his appointment was confirmed

"But we've also got a really strong group of senior leaders, and the challenge is for everyone to work together and everyone to improve.

"There's players that have been spoken about by myself and the board, but we're very keen that it's the right people that come into the club.

"There's lots of players that get mentioned to us - some quality players in positions that we'd like to strengthen - but we make sure to do our homework and speak to all the players.

"There are a few key ingredients. One is that they are coming to Wigan for the right reasons: to buy into our culture. And another is that they are coming to improve."

Sean O'Loughlin (left) and Shaun Wane (middle) have also been named as part of the new Wigan coaching structure

Alongside the appointment of Peet, the return of Wane to the club in a leadership capacity came as something of a surprise.

Wane, who oversaw three Super League Grand Final wins as Warriors head coach, will take up the position in combination with his job as England head coach.

The experienced coach will provide a mentoring role to Peet as part of his new position, which brings him back to the club he was involved with for 30 years as a player and coach before departing for a role with the Scottish Rugby Union and then succeeding Wayne Bennett as England boss.

Peet says he can only see positives at working alongside Wane.

"I think we'll work together really closely: day-to-day interactions and conversations," Peet said.

Wane, current England head coach, will combine his national role with a leadership position at Wigan

"Shaun has always given me really honest feedback, and he also listens to my opinion, so I don't see that changing too much.

"I just feel that this is the next stage of our relationship and I think it's a really strong one for the club.

"The fact it is our 150 year anniversary at Wigan is also a huge one, and is definitely something we will tap into through the year. And the fans can really look forward to that.

"With the World Cup at the end of the year, and coming out of a pandemic, it's a very exciting year for Wigan and rugby league."