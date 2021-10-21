England Women: Savannah Andrade and Rachael Woosey set to make debuts against France

Savannah Andrade and Rachael Woosey have both earned places in the England team to face France

Savannah Andrade and Rachael Woosey are both set to make their England debuts when the women’s team take on France in Saturday's international.

York City Knights star Andrade will line up at centre for the clash in Perpignan, while St Helens winger Woosey will take her place on the interchange bench.

They form part of a 17-player squad which includes a further four players who made their national team bows in the 60-0 win over Wales in June and head coach Craig Richards is pleased to see them both earn an opportunity.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Head Coach @CraigRich12 has named two debutants in the #EnglandRL Women side to face France on Saturday in Perpignan...



Read 👉 https://t.co/5Wi6V5W9fS pic.twitter.com/DUT7iGanxT — England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 21, 2021

"It is great to have both Savannah and Rachael named to make their international debuts this weekend," Richards said.

"Savannah has really worked hard to get herself this opportunity with her performances on the field and her attitude away from it.

"Rachael has impressed since signing for St Helens and is another player that has adapted really quickly to being in the England set up and has earned her place in the team this weekend."

Woosey's St Helens team-mates Bett Stott and Paige Travis, plus Castleford Tigers back row Hollie Todd and Leeds Rhinos winger Fran Goldthorp are the four who get another shot after earning their first caps against Wales.

We are looking forward to going out there and testing ourselves against tough opposition in France and continuing to develop ahead of next year's Rugby League World Cup. England Women's head coach Craig Richards

England captain Emily Rudge, meanwhile, will become the all-time appearance leader when she wins her 24th cap, having made her debut against the French in 2008.

The match is part of a double-header at Stade Gilbert Brutus with the men's teams and forms a vital part of England's build-up to the postponed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

"We are looking forward to going out there and testing ourselves against tough opposition in France and continuing to develop ahead of next year's Rugby League World Cup," Richards said.

England Women team to face France

Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers); Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York City Knights), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos); Jodie Cunningham, Beth Stott (both St Helens); Grace Field (York City Knights), Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl (both St Helens), Emily Rudge (St Helens, captain), Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors).

Interchange: Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants) Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield, Rachael Woosey (all St Helens).