Paul Rowley: Behind-the-scenes insights can serve new Salford Red Devils head coach well

Sharing an office with Salford Red Devils director of rugby and operations, Ian Blease, for the best part of a year has given Paul Rowley the sort of insight into the workings of the club most head coaches could only dream of when taking on a new job.

Having spent that time developing the Red Devils' talent pathways from junior level to the first team, and prior to that holding a coach consultancy role during Ian Watson's time in charge, the 46-year-old was unveiled as Richard Marshall's successor at a press conference last Friday.

It is a return to the hot seat for the former Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack boss, who has not held a head coaching role since leaving the latter at the end of the 2018 season and now has his first crack in the job at Super League level.

But now feeling rejuvenated and hungry for that day-to-day involvement on the training ground and matches again after 24 months working behind the scenes, Rowley is aiming to put everything he has gleaned from his time around the AJ Bell Stadium into practice ahead of the 2022 season.

"I've spent the past 12 months sat at the end of Bleasey's desk watching operationally how things happen and just having a good insight into everything at the club from outside and inside," Rowley said.

"It's allowed me to sit back and without the pressures of the day-to-day preparation, reviews, previews and the stresses and constant mind going round at a million MPH.

"I had a good break, enjoyed the role of a consultant when Ian was here and last year, I loved getting involved into the infrastructure of the club and building some pathways which have put us into a very good position now.

"What happened in the last 12 months, watching it from a spectator point of view, I got the hunger back. I had a break and definitely got the fire in my belly. I've no doubts this time in having a go."

Joining Rowley at Salford is someone who spent a large part of the 2021 Super League season at the sharp end in Kurt Haggerty, returning to an assistant role after being thrust into the interim head coach position at Leigh following the departure of John Duffy.

It was something of a crash course in being a head coach for the former back row, having to learn how to deal with the media and managing players, but despite the Centurions suffering relegation, he still has the desire to sit in the big chair one day.

Nevertheless, Haggerty is in no rush to do so and is delighted to be reunited with Rowley at the Red Devils after getting his start in the professional coaching sphere under him at Toronto Wolfpack.

Former Leigh interim head coach Kurt Haggerty has joined Paul Rowley's staff at Salford

"The big sell for me was coming to work with Paul again knowing I'm in no rush to be a head coach and I can certainly still learn a lot more things, and see what I can offer to Salford," Haggerty said.

"The one thing I would say with Paul and what I've found with coaches in the past is he has a belief and a philosophy and the number of coaches I've spoken to who don't have that is incredible.

"The big thing as a coach is, he's got a philosophy and a style which he believes in and which I believe in too, which is an exciting way to play rugby."

Completing the coaching triumvirate overseeing the Red Devils' first team is Danny Orr, who joined the staff under Marshall from Castleford Tigers and will continue as an assistant coach under Rowley.

"Obviously I was disappointed with what happened to Richard, but you move on and I've had a couple of chats with these guys," Orr said.

"I've known Paul for a long time and getting to know Kurt has been really good. They're both very knowledgeable guys and good guys as well.

"You want to come to work happy and working with quality people, and that's what I'm doing so it's all good."

Rowley has wasted little time in getting to grips with his new role, putting the squad through some testing on Friday and Saturday, followed by starting the skills work on the training ground on Monday as the players returned for pre-season.

Among them was new signing Marc Sneyd, announced as joining from Hull FC the same day as Rowley's appointment, and the new boss has a clear vision of what he wants from Salford as they aim to better last season's disappointing 11th-place finish in Super League.

"I think we've got some supporters here who are pretty intelligent, know their rugby and have grown up with it," Rowley said.

"It's in their DNA, so it's important we perform in a certain manner whilst playing a decent brand of rugby where we're resilient and have got a bit of fortitude about us, which reflects the people of Salford.

"I'm totally enthused and excited and have been for a while now since this looked like it was going to happen. I just want to get on the field and get started, and I'm really looking forward to it."