Cade Cust: Wigan Warriors clinch signing of Manly Sea Eagles half-back or hooker

Cade Cust is moving to Wigan from Manly

Cade Cust is moving to Wigan Warriors on a two-year contract from Manly Sea Eagles, the Super League club have announced.

Capable of playing either in the halves or as a hooker, Cust has played 27 games and scored nine tries in the NRL since making his debut in 2019.

The 23-year-old is set to link up with the Warriors before the end of the year and comes highly recommended in Australia by former Wigan players Trent Barrett and Blake Green, among others.

"We have been working on his deal for a few weeks now," Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said. "Once Matt Peet, Shaun Wane and I had spoken to Cade, we were all confident that he was a great fit for Wigan.

"We contacted people whose opinion we trust in Australia including Trent Barrett and Blake Green who both gave positive appraisals of Cade.

"Our aim now is to get him to the UK as soon as possible to link up with his new team-mates. We expect this to be before Christmas."

Cust began his career with hometown club Scone Thoroughbreds, where he was scouted by Manly and progressed through their youth system.

He was handed his debut in Round 10 of the NRL season against Cronulla Sharks two years ago and has learnt his trade alongside Sea Eagles duo Daly Cherry-Evans and Kieran Foran.

Cust has the option to extend his deal with Wigan for a third year, with Manly having the option to re-sign him should he decided to return to the NRL.

He joins Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago and Abbas Miski in signing for the Warriors ahead of the 2022 Super League season and head coach Matty Peet is looking forward to working with the Indigenous All Stars representative.

"We knew we had to work our hardest to make this signing happen," Peet said. "He fits the criteria that we had decided on as a player and as a person.

"We feel that our fans will enjoy watching him and his team-mates will love playing with him. We also feel that our system will develop him on and off the field."