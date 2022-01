Women's Super League, Challenge Cup and Rugby League World Cup key dates for 2022

The Women's Super League returns to Sky Sports in 2022

We have put together a guide to all of the fixtures for this year's Women's Super League, Challenge Cup and Rugby League World Cup...

Betfred Women's Challenge Cup

Sat, Mar 12: Group 2 - Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos (2pm).

Sun, Mar 13: Group 1 - Army RL vs Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders vs St Helens; Group 2 - Leigh Miners Rangers vs Hull FC; Group 3 - Widnes Vikings vs York City Knights, Bradford Bulls vs Wigan Warriors; Group 4 - Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity, Oulton Raidettes vs Featherstone Rovers (all 2pm).

Sun, Mar 27: Group 1 - St Helens vs Army RL, Warrington Wolves vs Barrow Raiders; Group 2 - Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Miners Rangers vs Huddersfield Giants; Group 3 - Bradford Bulls vs York City Knights, Wigan Warriors vs Widnes Vikings; Group 4 - Oulton Raidettes vs Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity vs Featherstone Rovers (all 2pm).

Sun, Apr 3: Group 1 - Warrington Wolves vs St Helens, Barrow Raiders vs Army RL; Group 2 - Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Minters Rangers, Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants; Group 3 - York City Knights vs Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings vs Bradford Bulls; Group 4 - Featherstone Rovers vs Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity vs Oulton Raidettes (all 2pm).

Apr 9-10: Quarter-finals.

Apr 23-24: Semi-finals.

Sat, May 7: Final (Elland Road).

St Helens are the current Women's Challenge Cup holders

Betfred Women's Super League

Sun, May 15: Group 1 - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants vs York City Knights, Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos (all 2pm); Group 2 - Barrow Raiders vs Warrington Wolves (12pm), Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Miners Rangers vs Wakefield Trinity (both 2pm).

Fri, May 20: Group 1 - Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (5.45pm).

Sun, May 22: Group 1 - Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers (2pm), York City Knights vs St Helens (5.15pm); Group 2 - Featherstone Rovers vs Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls vs Leigh Miners Rangers, Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity (all 2pm).

Sat, Jun 4: Group 2 - Wakefield Trinity vs Bradford Bulls (12pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens were crowned Women's Super League champions in 2021 with victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final St Helens were crowned Women's Super League champions in 2021 with victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final

Sun, Jun 5: Group 1 - Castleford Tigers vs St Helens, Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors (both 2pm), York City Knights vs Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm); Group 2 - Barrow Raiders vs Leigh Miners Rangers (12pm), Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves (2pm).

Thur, Jun 23: Group 1 - St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports).

Sun, Jun 26: Group 1 - Wigan Warriors vs York City Knights, Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants (all 2pm); Group 2 - Barrow Raiders vs Leigh Miners Rangers (12pm), Bradford Bulls vs Warrington Wolves, Featherstone Rovers vs Leigh Miners Rangers (both 2pm).

Sun, Jul 3: Group 1 - Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos, St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (both 2pm), York City Knights vs Castleford Tigers (5.15pm); Group 2 - Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Miners Rangers (11.30am), Featherstone Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity, Barrow Raiders vs Bradford Bulls (both 2pm).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Woman of Steel Courtney Winfield-Hill left the York City Knights defence trailing in her wake to score for Leeds Rhinos in the 2021 Women's Super League semi-finals Former Woman of Steel Courtney Winfield-Hill left the York City Knights defence trailing in her wake to score for Leeds Rhinos in the 2021 Women's Super League semi-finals

Sun, Jul 17: Group 1 - St Helens vs Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors (both 2pm), York City Knights vs Huddersfield Giants (5.15pm); Group 2 - Warrington Wolves vs Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity vs Barrow Raiders, Leigh Miners Rangers vs Featherstone Rovers (all 2pm).

Thur, Jul 21: Group 1 - Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors, (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports).

Sun, Jul 31: Group 1 - St Helens vs York City Knights, Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos (both 2pm); Group 2 - Barrow Raiders vs Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Miners Rangers vs Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves (all 2pm).

Sun, Aug 7: Group 1 - Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (12.30pm), Castleford Tigers vs York City Knights, Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants (both 2pm); Group 2 - Bradford Bulls vs Wakefield Trinity, Leigh Miners Rangers vs Barrow Raiders, Warrington Wolves vs Featherstone Rovers (all 2pm).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England international and 2021 Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham broke from inside her own half for a stunning try in St Helens' Women's Super League Grand Final win over Leeds Rhinos England international and 2021 Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham broke from inside her own half for a stunning try in St Helens' Women's Super League Grand Final win over Leeds Rhinos

Sun, Aug 14: Group 1 - Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (1pm), Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (2pm), York City Knights vs Wigan Warriors (5.15pm); Group 2 - Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Miners Rangers (12pm), Warrington Wolves vs Barrow Raiders, Featherstone Rovers vs Bradford Bulls (both 2pm).

Sun, Aug 28: Group 1 - Leeds Rhinos vs York City Knights (1pm), Wigan Warriors vs St Helens, Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers (both 2pm); Group 2 - Bradford Bulls vs Barrow Raiders, Wakefield Trinity vs Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Miners Rangers vs Warrington Wolves (all 2pm).

Semi-finals: Dates and venue TBC (live on Sky Sports).

September 18-19: Grand Final (date and venue TBC, live on Sky Sports).

Women's Rugby League World Cup

England's women have a home World Cup to look forward to at the end of the year

Tue, Nov 1 (Headingley): England vs Brazil (2.30pm), Papua New Guinea vs Canada (5pm).

Wed, Nov 2 (LNER Community Stadium): New Zealand vs France (5pm), Australia vs Cook Islands (7.30pm).

Sat, Nov 5: England vs Canada (DW Stadium, 12pm), Papua New Guinea vs Brazil (MKM Stadium, 5pm).

Sun, Nov 6 (LNER Community Stadium): New Zealand vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs France (7.30pm).

Wed, Nov 9 (Headingley): Canada vs Brazil (5pm), England vs Papua New Guinea (7.30pm).

Thur, Nov 10 (LNER Community Stadium): France vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs New Zealand (7.30pm).

Mon, Nov 13 (LNER Community Stadium): Semi-finals - Group B winner vs Group A runner-up (5pm), Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (7.30pm).

Sat, Nov 19 (Old Trafford): Final (1.15pm).