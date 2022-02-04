Super League 2022: How Ratu Naulago's impact inspired the search for the next 'Tank on the Flank'

Soldier Ratu Naulago enjoyed a successful two seasons with Hull FC before returning to rugby union

Lee Radford knows better than anyone the impact Ratu Naulago made for Hull FC. Now the man who unleashed the Fijian flyer on the Betfred Super League is aiming to unearth more hidden gems in his new role with Castleford Tigers.

It was while watching rugby union's Premiership Rugby Sevens Series that he first became aware of Naulago, who at the time was playing as a trialist for Saracens outside of his commitments as a private in the Yorkshire Regiment of the British Army.

Subsequently signed by Radford for Hull, the winger's return of 23 tries in 34 appearances in two seasons prior to returning to the 15-man code with Bristol Bears, where he has earned the nickname 'The Tank on the Flank'. But his lasting impact in Super League has arguably been alerting others to the talents out there in the Armed Forces rugby teams.

Now in charge at Castleford, Radford is giving a trial to another player with a similar background ahead of the 2022 Super League season in Junior Vasuitoga - although the former Hull and Bradford Bulls forward warned Naulago's success has perhaps set the bar artificially high for those aiming to follow him.

"It's a funny one because Ratu, how well he's turned out, has probably disadvantaged everyone you find and almost made it mission: impossible," Radford said. "I'd watch the Premiership Sevens and seen him play for Saracens, and my ears pricked up when I saw he was a trialist from the military.

"As soon as I heard that, I wondered how he was allowed to play for Saracens and had he got a British passport or would he count as a quota play. Connections got made that way and the chap who we spoke to at Hull is still coaching the Army Sevens as well.

"I've stayed in touch with him...and he passed Junior's footage on to me and said 'I really recommend this kid, have a look at him' - and I liked what I saw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ratu Naulago's highlights during his time with Hull FC included this spectacular double against Castleford Tigers in 2020 Ratu Naulago's highlights during his time with Hull FC included this spectacular double against Castleford Tigers in 2020

"He had a lot of the natural ability that you can't coach and it's now a matter of how receptive he is to adapting to the game of rugby league."

Hull still retain an Army presence in the form of Mitieli Vulikijapani, who was signed by Radford's successor Brett Hodgson in April last year after serving as a Gunner in the 47 Regiment Royal Artillery and shot to prominence with two tries in a defeat to Huddersfield Giants which was shown live on Sky Sports.

Castleford's local rivals Wakefield Trinity have brought John Davetanivalu, who serves with the Royal Signals, into their squad for this season as well and Tigers trialist Vasuitoga is in no doubt about the potential of players in the Army set-up.

"There is a massive group of rugby talent across the Army, and it is great because it allows us to work on our talent as well as our career," Vasuitoga told Castleford's official website. "It is a good opportunity for people to be able to join the Army but at the same time work on their rugby.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mitieli Vulikijapani scored two tries, including returning an interception from halfway, for Hull FC against Huddersfield Giants last season Mitieli Vulikijapani scored two tries, including returning an interception from halfway, for Hull FC against Huddersfield Giants last season

"Being in the Army helps massively with your discipline and discipline is everything. It is about how you look after yourself from the time you wake up in the morning, to the time you go to bed and all the little things that go in the middle.

"I am very grateful to the Army for them to allow me to come and train here. A chance like this is an opportunity for me to live my dream. I am grateful that they have granted me release for these three months to come and train at this professional level."

Radford has yet to make a decision on whether Vasuitoga, a member of the 84 Medical Supply Squadron, will be handed a full-time deal with the Tigers as they prepare for their opening game of the 2022 season away to Salford Red Devils on February 11.

But the 42-year-old is conscious of the need to keep trying to recruit new players from seemingly unlikely sources, particularly with the financial constraints of both Super League's salary cap and his budget at Castleford compared to some of their rivals.

John Davetanivalu has joined Wakefield for the 2022 Super League season

"In a salary-capped sport, it's really important and also the competition you've got from other clubs as well," Radford said.

"Other clubs, financially, are in a fantastic situation to where we are as a club.

"I wouldn't say we're underdogs, but there are some big-hitters and financially the competition isn't there with us, so trying to unearth one or two is important."