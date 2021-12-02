The NRL stars making the move to Super League in 2022 - Part two

Patrick Mago is one of Wigan's NRL recruits for 2022

The second part of our look at the players moving from the NRL for 2022 focuses on St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors' new recruits...

Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

Signed from: Manly Sea Eagles.

Position: Second row/loose forward.

The son of iconic former Australia international Paul Sironen, the 28-year-old arrives at Saints with over 100 NRL appearances for Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles to his name. Along with possessing the physical attributes to make an impact in the back row, Sironen has plenty of ball-playing ability too after starting his career in the halves.

Will Hopoate (St Helens)

Signed from: Canterbury Bulldogs.

Position: Full-back/centre/wing.

Major honours: 1x NRL Grand Final (2011), 11 caps for Tonga, five State of Origin appearances for New South Wales.

Another son of a former Australia international - in this case, John Hopoate - the 29-year-old links up with his Tonga national team boss Kristian Woolf at Totally Wicked Stadium. Hopoate has scored 45 tries in 184 NRL appearances for Manly, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs, as well as being the second-youngest player to play State of Origin for New South Wales.

Joey Lussick (St Helens)

Signed from: Parramatta Eels.

Position: Hooker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With news that St Helens have signed Joey Lussick from the NRL, here are some of the former Salford hooker's best moments

Lussick already knows all about Super League from his two seasons with Salford Red Devils, which included playing against St Helens in the 2019 Grand Final. After a year back in Australia which saw him limited to nine appearances for Parramatta and released at the end of the season, the 25-year-old will provide another option at No 9 behind James Roby for Saints.

Billy Magoulias (Warrington Wolves)

Signed from: Cronulla Sharks.

Position: Loose forward.

12 months ago to the day!



Jackson Ferris latches onto another Billy Magoulias chip kick for a miracle match-winning try to help the Jets claim the NRL State Championship 😍#canterburycup pic.twitter.com/010OawuuZB — The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup (@NSWCup) October 6, 2020

Major honours: Three caps for Greece.

Magoulias, who helped Greece seal a place at the postponed Rugby League World Cup for the first time, moves to Warrington after a year which saw him make 11 appearances for Cronulla. It was the ball-playing back row's kick which set up the winning try for Newtown Jets in the New South Wales State Championship final in 2019.

Cade Cust (Wigan Warriors)

Signed from: Manly Sea Eagles.

Position: Stand-off/scrum-half/hooker.

Able to play in either the halves or as hooker, Cust brings some versatility to a Wigan team which has been trying to fill the void left by the return of Jackson Hastings to the NRL. He played a big role in Manly's U20s winning their age-grade competition in 2017 and featured for the Indigenous All Stars earlier this year, being of Aboriginal descent.

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Signed from: St George Illawarra Dragons.

Position: Prop/loose forward.

🗣 "Coming from the NRL, I don't want to feel like I can just walk in. I want to earn the respect, start at the bottom, work my way up and hopefully push my way into the starting side."



Watch more of Kaide Ellis' first interview with Wigan TV

👉 https://t.co/X3BrP98qW7#WWRL pic.twitter.com/hbzI2EOxER — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) November 16, 2021

A strong middle forward, Ellis has represented both Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL since making his debut in 2018. The 25-year-old is keen to showcase the attacking, offloading side of his game as well and if he is able to get that going in 2022, he could become one of the Warriors' dangermen.

Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

Signed from: South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Position: Prop.

Another player signed to bolster the Wigan front row following the mid-season departure of George Burgess and Tony Clubb's retirement, Mago has played for North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs during a five-season NRL career. He has represented Queensland and Australia at U20 level.