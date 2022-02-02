Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan join Sky Sports Rugby League team

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE join the Sky Sports Rugby League team Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE join the Sky Sports Rugby League team

Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE will join the Sky Sports Rugby League team ahead of the 2022 Betfred Super League season.

Wilkin and Jones-Buchanan have over 750 Super League appearances between them, including 14 Grand Finals.

The duo will add to the line-up already at Sky Sports which features pundits Phil Clarke, Jon Wells, Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott. Brian Carney will continue his role as host, with Jenna Brooks as pitchside reporter.

There will be at least 66 live games shown exclusively on Sky Sports during the 2022 Betfred Super League season - including the Magic Weekend, Play-Offs and the 25th edition of the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Sky Sports has the first pick of games in each of the regular season rounds, as well as first pick in each of the Play-Off weeks, meaning fans can expect to find the biggest clashes each week live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

During 2022, there will be more Women's Super League than ever before, including the semi-finals and Grand Final. Two regular-season matches will also be aired as part of double-headers with the Betfred Super League.

Jones-Buchanan said: "Rugby League has been the vehicle on which I have lived my life and 2022 sees the start of a new chapter of my life, where I hope to build upon my other passion - story-telling - as the medium to keep serving this wonderful game.

"With all this in mind, I am so excited about the opportunity to work with Sky Sports and other personalities as deeply rooted and passionate about the sport as I am.

"During my time in the game, Sky Sports has been the platform on which Rugby League has thrived and been showcased to an international audience. It is an exciting time to think that along with Jon Wilkin - an exceptionally informed and intelligent pundit - I might be able to add my own personality to this incredibly diverse game.

"Rugby League - like life - is a narrative, and narratives should serve to educate, entertain and inspire. I very much hope this opportunity might give us the chance to do all three."

Wilkin said: "It's a privilege to get the opportunity to call games for Sky Sports. Rugby League sees incredible skill and extraordinary things.

"Players running into brick walls whilst also manipulating the subtle nuances that make the game infinitely complex.

"My job is to bring this all to life, making things approachable for new viewers without patronising hardened lovers of the sport.

"It will be my pleasure to do all this, minus jargon, flowing with passion and full of opinions. I couldn't be more excited."

The 2022 Betfred Super League season on Sky Sports starts with reigning champions St Helens taking on League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans Dragons on Thursday, February 10 and runs for 27 rounds, including Magic Weekend in Newcastle on July 9 and 10.

The Play-Offs for the top six finishers commence in mid-September, with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 24.