Super League 2022: Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos team profiles
Ahead of the 2022 Betfred Super League season, we're taking a look at all of the teams competing in this year's competition; Watch the big kick-off between reigning champions St Helens and Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons on Thursday, February 10 live on Sky Sports
Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos are next up as we profile the 12 teams competing in the 2022 Betfred Super League season...
Hull FC
Head coach: Brett Hodgson.
Captain: Luke Gale.
Last season: Eighth in regular season.
What they're saying: "I think we've done really well at building better relationships than last off-season. Due to Covid regulations, you weren't allowed to sit and eat lunch - you had to go sit in your car to eat lunch - and things like that, so I think we've developed a tighter bond. The four recruits we've bought in are good people who've helped contribute to that, and we've worked hard on the field which is always pleased. I definitely feel 12 months on, we're in a better position."
- Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson on what has changed from his first season in charge
Ins: Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants), Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Lovodua (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kane Evans (New Zealand Warriors).
Outs: Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Castleford Tigers), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Masi Matongo (York City Knights), Jude Ferreira (London Broncos, loan).
Hull Kingston Rovers
Head coach: Tony Smith.
Captain: Shaun Kenny-Dowall.
Last season: Play-off semi-finals, sixth in regular season.
What they're saying: "I'm not sure yet - we'll find out! I'm excited about it and the group of players we've got there. They're good guys, they're really keen to do well, but so is every team at this time of the year. Everybody thinks they can do stuff, and some will and some won't, but…I like the look of some of what we're capable of."
- Robins head coach Tony Smith on how he'd described the 2022 version of Hull KR
Ins: Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Sam Wood (Huddersfield Giants), Frankie Halton (Featherstone Rovers), Tom Garratt (Dewsbury Rams), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e (Keighley Cougars).
Outs: George Lawler (Castleford Tigers), Greg Minikin (Warrington Wolves), Owen Harrison (Dewsbury Rams), Tom Whur (Rochdale Hornets, loan), Adam Quinlan (retired).
Leeds Rhinos
Head coach: Richard Agar.
Captain: Kruise Leeming.
Last season: Play-off semi-finals, fifth in regular season.
What they're saying: "We're comfortable whatever tag anyone puts on us. We know where we stand as a team, we know the gaps we've got to close to start competing for the title, but at the same time we've got a lot of confidence and belief in our squad."
- Rhinos head coach Richard Agar on his team being labelled as underdogs for 2022
Ins: James Bentley (St Helens), Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves), Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), David Fusitu'a (New Zealand Warriors).
Outs: King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Castleford Tigers), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), Luke Gale (Hull FC), Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity), Luke Briscoe (Featherstone Rovers), Jarrod O'Connor, Muizz Mustapha, Corey Johnson (all Bradford Bulls, loan), Rob Lui (retired).