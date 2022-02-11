St Helens have said they "do not condone abuse of any kind" and they will be investigating the matter

St Helens are investigating allegations of racist abuse towards a seven-year-old boy, who wore a Catalans Dragons kit to Thursday evening's season opener.

The young boy's mother took to social media to after the first contest of the new Betfred Super League season to report the allegations.

"First game of the new season should have been fun for Oliver and it would have been had he not had to endure racist comments from a small number [of] St Helens fans (adults as well as children)," his mother said on social media.

"All because he supports Catalans Dragons and they (wrongly) assumed he was French. As a result of these comments, he's been left tearful and wondering if he even wants to wear his Dragons kit to games, as he is worried it will happen again.

Hi @Steeley0504. We're so sorry to hear this. We do not condone abuse of any kind and we will be investigating this matter. We would like to invite you and your mum to join us in our Players' Lounge when you're next at a Saints game to show you we're all a rugby league family. 💖 — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) February 11, 2022

"Oliver is seven-years-old and everyone who knows him knows rugby is his life, but now his conference is shattered. As his mum, to see him so upset breaks my heart. He was just a little boy out to support a team, he did not deserve the abuse from a minority of narrow-minded and ignorant 'fans'.

"Every fan [should] be able to go [to] a match and enjoy the game they love without fear of any kind of abuse."

The mother continued to say that she had reported the incident to the club and would be formalising the complaint. She also thanked the stewards who gave her son reassurance on the night.

St Helens have said they "do not condone abuse of any kind" and that they will be investigating the matter. They have invited the boy and his mother to the Players' Lounge when they are next at a Saints game.

Sky Sports News has contacted Merseyside Police for comment.

Hi @Steeley0504, sorry to hear what happened last night but keep supporting the @DragonsOfficiel loud and proud! 🐉



We'd love you and your Mum join us at the England vs. France game later this year so you can see the Dragons internationals in action, we'll DM you to organise. — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) February 11, 2022

In response to the social media post from the young boy's mother, the official Rugby League World Cup team replied to invite the seven-year-old and his mother to England versus France later in the year.

Supporters from all teams across rugby league also shared their support for the young fan. St Helens made it clear that "a small minority of fans do not represent the views of our Club".

The official Catalans Dragons account acknowledged the boy's support of them and said, 'We love you Oliver. See you soon!'.

The boy's mother then followed up with a second post on Friday afternoon.

"Thanks everyone for all your messages to Steeley. The purpose of the previous post, contrary to some of the tweets I've seen, wasn't to gain 'freebies' it was to highlight what happened last night," she said.

"Some people have gone as far as to take pictures from his profile 'because he supports other teams'. Yes, he does! He is a little boy who loves rugby league and takes every opportunity to play or watch the sport."

"This is a sport he loves," she continued later in the post. "He can take the banter and he can give just like the majority of fans but the things that were said to him last hurt him, and as a parent, hurt me.

"Hopefully the club will look into this and what can be done to prevent this happening to another child."