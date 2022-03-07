Super League: Team of the week for Round 4

Tommy Makinson makes our team after his hat-trick for St Helens

We pour over the statistics and put together our combined XIII of stand-out performers from Round 4 of the Betfred Super League regular season...

1. Gareth O'Brien (Castleford Tigers)

The full-back played an instrumental role as Castleford clinched their first win of the 2022 season with a 33-26 triumph at home to Hull FC.

O'Brien was among the try-scorers for the hosts, provided an assist and kicked four conversions and a drop goal. He also covered 76 metres with the ball in hand, making one clean break and one tackle bust.

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The winger was near-on unstoppable for Saints as the reigning champions inflicted a 42-8 defeat on Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday.

Three tries came on the back of Makinson carrying for 166 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, making two clean breaks. He kicked five goals for the visitors as well.

3. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Making his first appearance since recovering from an ACL injury which sidelined him long-term, Romano earned the praises of head coach Steve McNamara after the Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 24-18.

Arthur Romano extended Catalan Dragons' lead against Warrington Wolves.

A try from the centre helped set the French side on course for victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, along with covering 137 metres with an average gain of eight metres. He also made 21 tackles in defence.

4. Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

The centre was heavily involved as Leeds ended their winless start to the 2022 season with a 34-18 win away to Wakefield Trinity.

Sutcliffe assisted three of the Rhinos' tries, along with carrying for 105 metres with an average gain of eight metres, making one clean break.

5. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

A hat-trick of tries from Handley played an important role in helping the Rhinos chalk up their first win of the year in Super League.

Ash Handley drove through the Wakefield Trinity defence for an impressive solo try for Leeds Rhinos in the Super League.

Those scores came in a match where the winger carried for 206 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, busting eight tackles and making two clean breaks.

6. Tony Gigot (Toulouse Olympique)

The French international was at his best for the hosts as they pushed Wigan Warriors all the way before being edged out 29-28 by a last-minute drop goal in the South of France.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Toulouse and Wigan Warriors.

Gigot scored a try and provided three assists for Toulouse as well as kicking a drop goal, but unfortunately could not prevent them from falling to defeat.

7. Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

Another assured performance in the halves from Dodd showed just why England head coach Shaun Wane called him into his latest England train-on squad earlier in the week.

The half-back scored two tries in the win over Hull KR, proving difficult for the hosts to keep hold off with two clean breaks and four tackle busts as well.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and St Helens.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Saints' testimonial man for 2022 shows no signs of slowing down and again led from the front as they stayed unbeaten so far this season with victory at Hull KR.

Walmsley was among the try-scorers for the visitors at Sewell Group Craven Park and carried for 148 metres with an average gain of nine metres, busting three tackles as well.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

The England international was in good form in both attack and defence as the Tigers gave head coach Lee Radford a victory over his former club.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Castleford Tigers and Hull FC.

McShane was a constant running threat, covering 98 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, making one clean break and two tackle busts. In defence, he came up with 20 tackles as well.

10. Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

The prop's first try for the club since switching from Warrington in the off-season helped the Giants to a 34-2 win at home to Salford Red Devils.

Along with going over, Hill carried for 146 metres with an average gain of eight metres, making six tackle busts and one clean break.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils.

11. Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)

Two tries from the second row came in another impressive showing as St Helens recorded a convincing win on the road at Hull KR.

Mata'utia provided an assist as well, along with covering 102 metres with an average gain of eight metres, including two clean breaks and eight tackle busts. He also made 21 tackles in defence.

12. Cheyse Blair (Castleford Tigers)

Blair capped a strong performance in the second row with a try as Castleford gave the fans at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle something to celebrate as they beat Hull FC.

Along with crossing the whitewash, the Australian covered 71 metres with an average gain of eight metres, making one clean break and two tackle busts. He also made 29 tackles in defence.

13. Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

Mickael Goudemand put Catalan Dragons even further ahead with this try against Warrington Wolves.

The back row played a big role off the interchange bench for Catalans as they made it three wins in a row with victory at Warrington.

Goudemand scored a try and carried for 104 metres with an average gain of nine metres, plus made one tackle bust. He was strong in defence too, coming up with 37 tackles.