Super League: Team of the week for Round 5 of the regular season

Jake Connor played a starring role in Hull FC's win over Leeds

We got through the statistics and put together our stand-out XIII from the latest round of matches in the 2022 Betfred Super League regular season...

1. Jake Connor (Hull FC)

It was undoubtedly the Jake Connor Show on Thursday evening as the full-back played a starring role in Hull FC's 31-8 victory away to Leeds Rhinos.

As well as scoring two tries for the visitors, Connor provided an assist, as well as making two clean breaks and six tackle busts.

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

The winger was among the try-scorers as Huddersfield maintained their strong start to the 2022 Super League season with a 36-24 win over Castleford Tigers.

England international McGillvary made 105 metres with an average gain of nine metres, making two clean breaks and five tackle busts too.

3. Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

The Samoa international was in fine form in Saturday's win over Castleford, scoring a hat-trick of tries for the hosts.

Leutele made nine tackle busts and three clean breaks too while carrying for 113 metres with an average gain of eight metres.

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Percival was again among the top performers for Saints as the reigning champions continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 28-2 victory at home to Warrington Wolves.

The England international scored a try and provided an assist, coming on the back of him carrying for 117 metres with an average gain of seven metres, along with one clean break and seven tackle busts.

5. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Two tries from Makinson helped him continue his scintillating start to the 2022 campaign and help St Helens secure a win over Warrington in Friday's match.

The winger's try came on the back of covering 145 metres with an average gain of nine metres, with three tackle busts and two clean breaks. He also kicked two goals.

6. Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

The off-season recruit from the NRL produced arguably his best performance to date for the Dragons as they ended Wigan Warriors' unbeaten start with a 28-0 win.

Pearce scored two tries for the home side, with one tackle bust and one clean break. He also kept play going with two offloads.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The half-back produced an exceptional all-round display as Hull KR got back to winning ways with a 26-16 win away to Salford Red Devils.

Lewis scored two tries for the visitors and set up another, as well as covering 82 metres with an average gain of seven metres and making one tackle bust.

8. Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

It was another big performance off the interchange bench for Goudemand, who slotted into the front row for much of his time on the field in the win over Wigan.

The France international scored a try for the hosts in Perpignan, made 83 metres with an average gain of eight metres and bust one tackle, as well as making 24 tackles in defence.

9. Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity)

The hooker came up with some valuable contributions as Wakefield secured their first win of the season with an 18-6 win at home to Toulouse Olympique on Friday.

Hood was among the try-scorers for Trinity and set up another, along with making two tackle busts and one clean break. On the defensive side, he came up with 30 tackles.

10. Chris Satae (Hull FC)

The prop was at his hard-charging best all night in the win over the Rhinos, making some big inroads which laid the foundations for the Black and Whites.

Satae carried for 196 metres with an average gain of 10 metres per carry, along with busting seven tackles.

11. Andre Savelio (Hull FC)

A try from Savelio capped a strong performance in the second row for Hull in their victory at Headingley.

Along with crossing the whitewash, the New Zealander carried for 97 metres with an average gain of seven metres, including one clean break and four tackle busts. He also made 21 tackles in defence.

12. Frankie Halton (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The former Featherstone Rovers back row again underlined his potential with a strong showing as the Robins secured a win at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Frankie Halton scored a try for Hull KR against Salford

Halton carried for 129 metres with an average gain of nine metres, making four tackle busts and providing a try assist. He also made 30 tackles in defence.

13. Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants captain played a big role in the back row again, leading from the front by making 110 metres with an average gain of seven metres.

Yates made four tackle busts too and ran in a try, while on the defensive side he came up with 21 tackles as well.