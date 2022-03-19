Super League: Mason Lino leads Wakefield Trinity to win over Warrington Wolves

Mason Lino led the way for Wakefield as they beat Warrington

We round up all of Saturday's action in the Betfred Super League, including Mason Lino playing a starring role as Wakefield Trinity made it back-to-back wins by defeating Warrington Wolves...

Warrington Wolves 22-38 Wakefield Trinity

Mason Lino claimed an 18-point haul as Trinity recorded a convincing victory over Warrington in the Saturday lunchtime Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wakefield followed up their opening win of the season against Toulouse Olympique the previous week with a well-deserved success and their first victory at Warrington since July 2014, with half-back Lino claiming a crucial second-half try and landing seven goals from seven attempts.

Matty Ashurst capped his 150th appearance for Trinity a try too, while the others for the visitors came from Liam Hood, Jordan Crowther, Morgan Escare and Corey Hall.

By contrast, it was another disappointing afternoon for the Wolves who suffered their third successive loss after back-to-back defeats against last season's Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons and St Helens.

The game got off to an explosive start when winger Matty Ashton broke from deep inside in his own half and raced 70 metres for a spectacular try for the home side inside 90 seconds which Stefan Ratchford converted. But Trinity recovered from that early blow and levelled matters when they kept the ball alive and Hood burrowed his way over from close range.

As play went from end to end, Warrington regained the lead when Toby King touched down from George Williams' kick, but back came the visitors and the returning Jacob Miller's pass allowed Crowther to crash over and, with both tries converted, the scores were level.

Wakefield's enterprising play resulted in them taking the lead for the first time eight minutes before the break as Tom Johnstone's one-handed pass allowed Hall to touch down and Lino landed a fine touchline conversion.

But in the dying seconds of the half a Trinity knock-on deep inside their own half was punished by the home side when Danny Walker and Joe Philbin exchanged passes for the Warrington hooker to go in under the posts. Ratchford was on target with his third conversion to level matters at 18-18 at half-time.

Ashurst put Wakefield back in front seven minutes after the restart on his landmark appearance before the Wolves responded just after the hour mark when Josh Thewlis dived over in the corner to give the home side hope.

But a superb individual effort by Lino put the visitors back in command 12 minutes from time and the win was sealed when Escare crossed in the dying minutes with Lino kicking both conversions and also on target with a late penalty to seal victory for Willie Poching's men.

Still to come: Toulouse Olympique vs St Helens (5pm GMT)

What's next?

Super League takes a week off for the sixth round of this year's Betfred Challenge Cup, which sees Warrington and Wakefield facing each other at the Halliwell Jones Stadium again on Sunday, March 27 (2pm kick-off).

St Helens travel to Betfred Championship side Whitehaven the day before (2pm), while Toulouse are not involved in the competition this season and have a week off.