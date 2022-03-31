England wheelchair rugby league squad set for mid-season French Test - live on Sky Sports

England and France will face off in a mid-season wheelchair international in Manchester

England will renew their rivalry with reigning world champions France live on Sky Sports in this summer's mid-season wheelchair international.

The two sides clashed in a two-Test series last autumn, with the French claiming victory in both matches in Kent to reclaim the Fassolette-Kielty Trophy.

But the hosts of this year's Rugby League World Cup will have another chance to have a crack at them ahead of the tournament when they meet at Manchester Basketball Centre on Sunday, June 19 (3.45pm kick-off), and England head coach Tom Coyd believes it is the ideal preparation for his squad.

"It's the toughest test we could have, but that's exactly what we wanted ahead of the World Cup," Coyd said.

"The two matches against France at Medway last autumn made a huge impression on everyone who watched them, and although the results weren't what we wanted, it's great to have another shot at France before the World Cup.

"And the fact the game will be shown live on Sky Sports is another massive boost for Wheelchair Rugby League."

The match between England and France comes the day after the men's and women's double-header in Warrington, also live on Sky Sports, which sees the men face the Combined Nations All Stars and the women also taking on their French counterparts.

The matches form part of preparations for this year's World Cup, which sees the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments taking place alongside each other in October and November.

Coyd is due to name an updated England wheelchair performance squad for a training camp in Hull next week and has been impressed by what he has seen in the early rounds of the new Betfred Wheelchair Super League season.

"It's been an exciting start to the domestic season with the three new clubs in the Super League - London Roosters, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors - all making an immediate impression," Coyd added.