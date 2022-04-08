England Wheelchair Performance Squad: Billy Swainger, Tom Martin and Ashley Archer earn call ups

England are building and preparing for this year's Rugby League World Cup

Billy Swainger, Tom Martin and Ashley Archer are the new faces in England's Wheelchair Performance Squad, as they continue their preparations for a home World Cup this autumn.

Swainger becomes Hull FC's first representative in an England wheelchair squad, and he is joined by Martin of Halifax Panthers and Archer, who has impressed in his early appearances for the new London Roosters club in the Betfred Wheelchair Super League (BWSL) this season.

Warrington Wolves, another new club in the BWSL for 2022, are represented by Lenny Izzard, and there will be familiar faces representing Wigan Warriors for the first time after they replaced Leyland Warriors in the BWSL - Martin Norris, Adam Rigby and Declan Roberts.

The squad will gather for training and development sessions in Leeds and Hull this weekend ahead of a mid-season international against France. The encounter with the reigning world champions will take place in Manchester on June 19, live on Sky Sports.

The two sides clashed in a two-Test series last autumn, with the French claiming victory in both matches in Kent to reclaim the Fassolette-Kielty Trophy.

"This is the largest and most diverse squad selected since I have been involved, which is testament to the strength of the domestic Wheelchair Super League, the effort of the individual clubs and the investment of resources into the game," Tom Coyd, England's head coach said.

"This group will bring the best out of each other as we work towards our first test of 2022 this coming June. The competition for places is as fierce as ever and bodes very well for the end of year.

"We're delighted to bring in three brand new players. Billy Swainger has been plying his trade diligently for a number of years and his consistency for Hull FC has been recognised.

"Tom Martin has had a promising start to the season with Halifax Panthers, impressing in the recent Grand Final rematch versus Leeds Rhinos. Ash Archer is an exciting convert from wheelchair sprinting and basketball, with raw talent and a willingness to learn.

"We are also pleased to welcome back Warrington's Lenny Izzard who spent time in the national performance squad last season and has again been pulling the strings for his club side in 2022."

England Wheelchair Performance Squad 2022

Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Billy Swainger (Hull FC), Tom Martin (Halifax Panthers), Ashley Archer (London Roosters), Lenny Izzard (Warrington Wolves), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors), Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Robert Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Lewis King (London Roosters), James Simpson (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Mulhall (Halifax Panthers), Sebastien Bechara (Catalans Dragons/Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers/QLD WhRL Australia), Freya Levy (London Roosters) and Martin Norris (Wigan Warriors).