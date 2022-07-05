Jake Trueman: Hull FC sign half-back on three-year deal

Jake Trueman has signed for Hull FC

Hull FC have announced the signing of half-back Jake Trueman on a three-year deal from the 2023 Super League season.

The 23-year-old, who marks the club's first piece of business for the 2023 campaign, made his senior debut for Castleford Tigers against St Helens back in 2017 before scoring a hat-trick against Wigan Warriors on his second outing.

Trueman established himself as part of the first team during 2018 and has since made over 100 appearances for club and country having featured for England in the 2019 Rugby League World 9s tournament.

"There were a few clubs that showed interest in me, but after meeting with Brett Hodgson and James Clark, I was really keen to come to Hull because of plans both on and off the field," Trueman told hullfc.com.

"I like the way Brett said he wants his team to play. I'm excited about playing behind a big pack like Hull's.

"It's exciting that the news is finally out there. It certainly makes it feel more real!

"I've been watching Hull closely this year, doing my homework ahead of next season. I'm just excited to get started now."

Trueman, previously recognised as Castleford's and Super League's Young Player of the Year, is now pushing for a place in England's senior setup having also been part of the Great Britain and England Knights Performance squads in recent years.

He notably scored in the 2021 Challenge Cup Final against Saints at Wembley, and recently scored a sensational individual try against Huddersfield Giants during a game that saw him sustain a knee injury he continues to nurse ahead of the 2023 campaign.

"Jake is one of the best young halves in the competition at the moment, so we're thrilled to be bringing him in for 2023," said Black & Whites head coach Brett Hodgson.

"He has been exceptional so far in 2022 and we're hoping that we can help Jake continue his growth here at Hull.

"Of course, it's unfortunate with Jake's knee injury, but he's in good hands with the medical staff around him and everyone here at Hull will be working hard on his rehabilitation programme to make sure he's ready and raring to go for us at the start of the 2023 season."