Super League: Ethan Ryan's milestone try helps Hull Kingston Rovers down Warrington Wolves

Ethan Ryan celebrates with his Hull KR team-mates after scoring against Warrington

Ethan Ryan claimed his 100th career try as Hull Kingston Rovers kept their play-off hopes alive with a dramatic 30-22 Betfred Super League victory over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Robins showed tremendous character as they battled back from a 14-0 half-time deficit and then trailed 22-12 midway through the second half.

But tries from Matt Parcell and Sam Royle plus Ryan's milestone score, all converted by Lachlan Coote in the final 14 minutes saw Rovers roar back to claim a superb backs-to-the-wall victory. Ben Crooks and Sam Wood also crossed for the Robins while Coote finished with four goals and Dagger one.

Jake Wardle claimed two tries for the Wolves and Thomas Mikaele claimed his first try in Warrington colours, while Stefan Ratchford kicked five goals from as many attempts but the defeat sees the Wolves now looking over their shoulders at the wrong end of the table.

Story of the game

It was a somewhat indisciplined start to the game from the visitors who conceded four penalties in the opening eight minutes, the last of which saw Ratchford boot over the opening two points of the contest.

A superb midfield break by Daryl Clark created the first try of the game as Wardle was in support to take the Warrington hooker's pass and sprint 60 metres to score.

And four minutes later Wardle repeated the dose when he rose highest to claim a George Williams kick and touch down and Ratchford was on target with both conversion attempts to give the Wolves a 14-0 lead.

Jake Wardle scored two tries for Warrington as they fell to defeat at home to Hull KR

Team news Warrington made three changes to the side that lost at Castleford with Riley Dean ruled out through concussion protocols with Matty Nicholson and Connor Wrench also missing out and Greg Minikin, Danny Walker and Kyle Amor coming into the side. Hull KR were without captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Dean Hadley who picked up injuries in last weekend's win over Wakefield and Zach Fishwick also dropped out and they were replaced by Crooks, Will Tate and Greg Richards.

Both the momentum of the game turned midway through the half as Rovers roared back with two tries in four minutes as the home side were reduced to 12 men for 10 minutes.

Crooks claimed the first try for the Robins when he touched down Ryan Hall's kick and then Warrington had Peter Mata'utia sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Coote.

And Rovers immediately took advantage of the extra man as Wood crashed over a minute later and with Coote and Dagger landing a conversion each the lead was cut to two points at 14-12. Yet Ratchford kicked his fourth goal of the half after KR were caught offside to give his side a 16-12 advantage at the interval.

It was a tense start to the second half as both sides probed for the important first score after the restart and it was the Wolves who claimed it after Rovers were this time reduced to 12 men.

Hull KR interim head coach Danny McGuire celebrates the win at full time

Warrington Wolves 22-30 Hull Kingston Rovers scoring summary Warrington Wolves: Tries – Jake Wardle (2), Thomas Mikaele; Goals – Stefan Ratchford (5). Hull Kingston Rovers: Tries – Ben Crooks, Sam Wood, Matt Parcell, Ethan Ryan, Sam Royle; Goals – Lachlan Coote (4), Will Dagger.

Loose forward Elliot Minchella was sent to the sin-bin for holding back Mikaele as he chased a Danny Walker kick and from the resultant penalty it was Mikaele himself who crashed over from close range.

But Rovers would not lie down and set up an exciting finale when Parcell went over and Coote converted to make it 22-18 with 14 minutes remaining.

Then Ryan claimed his 100th try when he magnificently plucked a Jez Litten kick up off his bootlaces to scramble over and Coote's conversion edged Rovers in front at 24-22 before Royle's late score put the icing on the cake for the visitors.

What's next?

Warrington face the trip to high-flying Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, July 30 (3pm kick-off), while Hull KR are away to Wigan Warriors live on Sky Sports next Thursday (8pm).