Super League: Twelve-man Leeds secure dramatic golden-point victory over Catalans after late comeback

Richie Myler scored a pivotal two tries as Leeds fought back at Stade Gilbert-Brutus

Leeds Rhinos fought back from 30-10 down to secure a dramatic golden point victory over the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

​​Scrum-half Aidan Sezer scored the winning try as the Rhinos snatched a 36-32 victory having looked dead and buried following the second-half dismissal of prop Matt Prior.

Richie Myler was instrumental in Leeds' recovery, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the space of 13 minutes, before Brad Dwyer helped level things up late on, with Sezer going on to cap the fightback in added time.

Catalans will be left wondering just how they managed to end up on the losing side having seemingly taken total control of the contest after outscoring Leeds five tries to one in the opening 52 minutes.

Winger Fouad Yaha was first to cross the line for the Dragons in the seventh minute after Leeds coughed up the ball with a series of handling mistake.

Sam Tomkins was unable to convert from the touchline but made amends with a 12th-minute penalty when Leeds were caught offside close to their own line.

Leeds then conceded two penalties for late challenges on Tomkins, allowing Catalans to earn good field position for Ben Jullien to split the Rhinos defence and score on the left, with Tomkins' kick making it 12-0 after 19 minutes.

Leeds resisted wave after wave of Catalans attacks until three minutes from half-time when a Josh Drinkwater kick was deflected by the Rhinos defence into the hands of Yaha who strode over for his second try in the left corner.

Team News Catalans have hooker Michael McIlorum and winger Fouad Yaha available again for the visit of the Rhinos, but Dylan Napa, Tyrone May, Matthieu Laguerre, Benjamin Garcia, Tom Davies, Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken and Jordan Dezaria are all unavailable. For the Leeds Rhinos, half-back Aidan Sezer and prop Matt Prior are back in contention for this match too.

However, as the interval hooter beckoned, the Rhinos turned the tide and pressed forward themselves and Liam Sutcliffe juggled a ball around his back to crash over from short range.

Rhyse Martin's conversion made it 16-6 to the hosts at the break but Leeds' hopes of making further inroads into the deficit suffered a series of body blows at the start of the second half.

In the first minute after the restart, Prior was sin-binned for a clash with Joe Chan and Tomkins slotted over the penalty.

Tomkins then took Catalans further forward with a 40/20 kick and giant prop Sam Kasiano crashed through the Leeds defence to score from short range, Tomkins again converting for 24-6.

Two minutes later Arthur Mourgue, in for the absent Mitchell Pearce at stand-off, put in a precise kick to in-goal for Langi to finish for another converted try.

Catalans Dragons 32-36 Leeds Rhinos Catalans Dragons: Tries- Fouad Yaha (2), Benjamin Jullien, Sam Kasiano, Samisoni Langi Conversions- Sam Tomkins (6) Leeds Rhinos: Tries- Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler (3), Brad Dwyer, Aidan Sezer Conversions- Rhyse Martin (5)

Prior returned from the sin bin but immediately took out Catalans loose forward Alrix Da Costa, leaving referee Chris Kendall with no option but to send him off in the 55th minute.

Trailing 30-6 and a player down, the game looked lost for Leeds but they gave themselves a lifeline when substitute Cameron Smith broke though in the middle of the pitch to release Myler for a sprint and try under the posts.

That seemed to inspire the Rhinos and Myler scored a carbon-copy try two minutes later when Leeds kept the ball alive to release the stand-off, with Martin again on target with the conversion to make it 30-18.

Tomkins increased Catalans' lead again with a 64th-minute penalty but against the run of play James Bentley managed to find space for Myler to complete his hat-trick nine minutes from time.

Then substitute hooker Dwyer struck after the Rhinos rampaged through the Dragons' defence to set up at nail-biting final four minutes.

Tomkins failed to handle a towering Myler bomb and Yaha was sin-binned for holding down in a tackle, allowing Martin to score the penalty that levelled the scores at 32-32.

Drinkwater missed with a drop-goal attempt seconds from the hooter and when Tomkins grounded the ball over his own line the game went into golden point territory.

Sezer missed a chance for victory when his shot at goal went wide, but he was not to be denied and sealed a stunning win for Leeds when he scampered behind the posts in the fifth minute of the first half of golden point.

What they said:

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith: "That was absolutely incredible. The way we stuck in there with 12

men right until the death was unbelievable and it just shows the spirit that we have in this club.

"The game wasn't really reflective of the score at times when we were behind, it was more of an arm-wrestle and one of the slowest games I've seen this year with a lot of stoppages but we coped with that.

"We were still full of running at the end, which is how we prepare our players. We were a bit clunky on attack at the start of the game and lacked any kind of fluency which didn't take any petrol out of Catalans.

"But we're training so we can finish games strongly which has come through in most of our recent games.

"I love the squad I have, we have a role to play in trying to build our roster but I love our group, it's a journey and we are improving week to week.

"We still haven't played our first choice team so I'm still hopeful there is more improvement in us.

"Aidan Sezer is so important to us and it was good to have him back today. His running game is underestimated by everyone including himself so I was glad to see him get the winning try tonight."

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara: "It's hard to explain the last 20 minutes of that game, for 60 minutes we executed what we want to do well in attack and defence.

"We had some late withdrawals yesterday and a bit of adversity but the players were tremendous for a long period in that game but what happens at the end is inexcusable.

"We had to get practically everything wrong and they had to get everything right and that's what happened.

"For a team that was together for 60 minutes we separated and separated quickly. Leeds had nothing to lose at that stage and they played some high-risk rugby league and everything came off.

"It's an absolutely huge disappointment tonight for us, we got what we deserved at the end, sport is very harsh and once momentum swings it is hard to control.

"We stopped working in defence, stopped moving and we had the opportunities to win the game before and during golden point and we blew it."

What's next?

The Catalans Dragons have a visit to Wakefield next on their schedule as they take on the relegation-battling side on August 7, kicking off at 3pm. At the same time, the Leeds Rhinos welcome the Salford Red Devils to Headingley as they look to continue their good run of form.