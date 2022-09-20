Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel

Salford's Brodie Croft wins the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award for 2022

Salford Red Devils' mercurial half-back Brodie Croft has been named the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils.

Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.

It was a season of two halves for the Red Devils in 2022 and it was that dramatic second-half turnaround in form that saw Croft climb the weekly leaderboard. Croft claimed points in six of Salford's last nine fixtures to top the leaderboard at the end of the regular season.

Croft missed just one regular season game in round 27 and, in his appearances, he contributed 25 try assists and seven tries to Salford's campaign.

However, his involvement went deeper than just scoring, he also featured in the top 10 for carries (433), metres (2761) and clean breaks (30).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at one of Croft's sensational solo tries for Salford Red Devils Take a look at one of Croft's sensational solo tries for Salford Red Devils

Croft was presented his award by two-time Man of Steel and former team-mate and friend of Steve Prescott, Paul Sculthorpe MBE at the Betfred Super League Awards in Leeds.

Sculthorpe said of Croft: "Being a two-time Man of Steel, I know first-hand what it means to a player to receive this recognition.

"Brodie has shown all season what an exceptional talent he is. His creative flair, leadership and doggedness have been a huge asset to Paul Rowley's rejuvenated Salford Red Devils team.

"It is no shock that the run Salford put together at the end of the season was mirrored by an exceptional series of performances from Brodie. Highlighted by the 25 try assists he provided this season."

Betfred Super League Awards 2022 winners:

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel - Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

Top Tackler - Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

Top Try Scorer - Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Loch Lomond Spirit of Super League Award - Peter Mata'utia

Young Player of the Year - Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Coach of the Year - Matt Peet (Wigan Warriors)