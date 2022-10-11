Rugby League World Cup 2021: How Wales and Scotland aim to rise to the challenge

John Kear is overseeing Wales' World Cup campaign

Wales' rugby league history might not be widely acknowledged beyond enthusiasts of the 13-a-side code, but you do not have to look far to see the impact the country where rugby union is considered the national sport has made.

For starters, the ball being used for this year's Rugby League World Cup will carry the name of one of Wales' greatest rugby league exports in Clive Sullivan, the winger who captained Great Britain to glory in 1972 - the last time the trophy was held by a team from these shores.

Then there is the national team itself. Semi-finalists in 1995, with a side packed with cross-code stars like Jonathan Davies, Scott Quinnell and Dai Young to name but three, and again in 2000, the Dragons are about to embark on their sixth World Cup campaign.

Head coach John Kear may no longer be able to call on those superstars as predecessor Clive Griffiths could in the mid-1990s and getting out of a group containing the Pacific Island powerhouses of Tonga and Papua New Guinea this year would be considered an achievement, yet the Welsh class of 2022 have plenty to aim for.

"The first one is to make sure you do your family, your heritage and your place of birth proud, and if they do that we can challenge," Kear, whose side kick off their Group D campaign against the Cook Islands in Leigh next Wednesday, told Sky Sports News.

"We'll certainly play very, very well against the Cook Islands - I've no doubt about that. We've forgotten about the other two in our group until we come around to playing them.

"We know they've got some good players, but we've got some good players too and we're relishing that challenge.

"If we win one game, then that's a gain, but if you win one then you never know what it does to the confidence and self-belief of the players. We'll address it after that, but our focus is get win one and then we'll look at the rest of the competition."

The challenges the Welsh team have to overcome are similar to those faced by Scotland, a nation which produced Great Britain's first World Cup-winning captain Dave Valentine but has much less of a history in the sport.

The Bravehearts have been a part of every World Cup since making their debut in 2000, although have only gone beyond the group stages once in 2013 when they reached the quarter-finals and this year find themselves up against tournament favourites Australia, Fiji, and Italy, who they face first up at Newcastle's Kingston Park on Sunday, in Group B.

Nathan Graham, one of those who was part of Scotland's squad for their global bow 22 years ago, is excited to be head coach of the national in their fifth World Cup.

"Just being involved in the tournament is a massive honour for me," Graham told Sky Sports News. "I played for Scotland when I was a young lad running around the field and to be the head coach at a World Cup is massive for me.

"All the guys going into camp have settled in really well and are looking to perform and can't wait for this game on Sunday.

"The Scottish guys are passionate and full of heart. But that aside, I think we are a skilful side and have a lot of skilful players."

Although a proportion of the squad is comprised of part-time players from the Betfred Championship, Scotland are able to call on Betfred Super League players such as Ryan Brierley, Sam Luckley and James Bell, along with a smattering of those from the NRL or second-tier Australian domestic competitions.

Among those is half-back Bailey Haywood, the Canterbury Bulldogs prospect who was named player of the year for their Jersey Flegg team. Meanwhile, the team is captained by experienced Dewsbury Rams back row Dale Ferguson.

"I'm just looking forward to representing my family," Ferguson told Sky Sports News. "Being up in Edinburgh last week, we got to see our heritage, our tartan, and just how much it means to our family.

"I just need to turn up week in, week out and do my very best."

Injury, meanwhile, has robbed rugby union-bound Regan Grace of a World Cup send-off in the 13-man code with Wales, yet the side has some Super League presence with Rhys Williams and Kyle Evans, plus Caleb Aekins and Luis Roberts fresh from helping Leigh Centurions to promotion.

Kear is overseeing the Dragons again after being in charge for their 2017 World Cup campaign in Australia, having also been England head coach as they reached the semi-finals in 2000, and knows that the tournament will be memorable for his players whatever the outcome.

"Any World Cup is a life experience and it's great to be involved with these great elite athletes of this sport - and that's what we are," Kear said.

"I want my players to enjoy it, first of all, and I want them to make sure they commit themselves to every practice and team meeting and every game.

"If I can see that and am convinced that's what they've done, I walk away shaking their hands and feeling pretty happy about it."