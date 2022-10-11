Rugby League World Cup 2021: Andy Ackers and Dom Young aim to seize unexpected England chances

Andy Ackers was a surprise call-up as one of England's hookers for RLWC2021

The former England cricket captain Tony Greig once recalled how when he handed the notoriously stoic David Steele his first cap ahead of the batter's Test debut in the 1975 Ashes series, he felt tears falling on his hand.

Greig, a man not prone to such outward displays of emotion either, considered this to be a sign of how hard Steele would fight for the team. So, with that in mind, Andy Ackers' reaction to being called into the England squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup should tell Shaun Wane something as well.

The 28-year-old hooker was one of the more surprising names included in Wane's 24-man squad for the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday with the hosts taking on Samoa, to the extent that it came completely out of the blue to Ackers himself.

"I cried for two or three days until it actually sank in," Ackers, who made a try-scoring debut in last Friday's 50-0 warm-up win against Fiji, said. "I just made Shaun aware I was really grateful for this opportunity.

"Nothing has ever happened to me in my life like this. I think it's on a par with my son being born, that shows how much it means to me.

"It's life or death and that's how I'll be looking at it, I will be wearing it [the England shirt] with pride if I am playing."

Andy Ackers' 2022 Super League regular-season stats Tries 2 Assists 9 Metres made 1,526 Line breaks 4 Tackle busts 38 Tackles made 839 Tackle efficiency 91%

Ackers' quietly-impressive performances for Salford Red Devils on their improbable run to the play-off semi-finals during the 2022 Betfred Super League season saw him called up to dovetail in the No 9 role along with Catalans Dragons' Michael McIlorum, ahead of the likes of Paul McShane, Kruise Leeming and Daryl Clark.

Unlike Steele, there was no danger of him getting lost on his way out of the dressing room for his debut, given the confines of the AJ Bell Stadium are where he has called home for the past two-and-a-half years.

But comparisons can be drawn between the staunch determination which saw Steele acclaimed for fearlessly facing down the terrifying Aussie pace attack of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson, and the Golborne native who was rejected by both Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves as a teenager and got his start in professional rugby in the part-time ranks with Swinton Lions.

"Andy Ackers is tough, he's a Wiganer," Wane said. "He's a form player and I've said all year I'd pick what's best at the end."

If Ackers' call came as an unexpected honour, then the same can be said for Dom Young. Indeed, had the World Cup gone ahead as planned last year before being postponed over Covid-19 concerns then he would have been lining up for another nation entirely.

Young had been set to feature alongside brother Alex in the back line for tournament debutants Jamaica, but his impressive displays on the wing for Newcastle Knights in the NRL this year saw Wane reach out to the Wakefield-born 21-year-old.

The opportunity to represent England proved too much of a lure for Young, who spent time with Huddersfield Giants in Super League before pursing an opportunity with the Knights in Australia, to turn down - even though it meant missing the chance to play alongside his sibling.

"Last year I would have been playing for Jamaica," Young said. "I have never played with my brother before and we had spoken about it quite a lot, so it was hard to tell him that I'd made a choice to come here.

"But I couldn't turn this opportunity down. He fully understands and is happy for me.

Dom Young's 2022 NRL regular-season stats Tries 14 Assists 1 Metres made 2,581 Post-contact metres 935 Line breaks 15 Tackle busts 67

"My mum and dad are really proud of both of us playing in a World Cup. It will be a bit hard if we're both playing on the same day, where are they going to go?"

The Youngs may have that difficult choice to make on October 22 when England face France in Bolton in their second Group A match while Jamaica tackle Lebanon in Group C over in Hull.

Either way, much like Ackers, Dom has done his chances of featuring in the opener against Samoa at St James' Park this weekend no harm after earning plaudits in the win over Fiji after scoring one try and setting up two others.

With Tommy Makinson, Super League's third-highest try-scorer in 2022 with 22 tries for St Helens, set to take one wing spot it is seemingly down to newcomer Young or the resurgent Ryan Hall, part of an England World Cup squad for the third time, to take the other place out wide.

"It definitely makes my selection harder," Wane said. "It's going to be a good week this week, I'm looking forward to it.

"All three are great wingers, that's my job [to pick two], to win that game next Saturday."