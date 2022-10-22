Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall gives Shaun Wane plenty to ponder after England's win over France

Ryan Hall grabbed two tries as England defeated France in Bolton

Shaun Wane is relishing the selection conundrum Ryan Hall has given him after England’s record try-scorer starred in the 42-18 Rugby League World Cup win over France in Bolton.

The Hull Kingston Rovers winger made it 37 tries for the national team with a first-half double against the French, having been handed a start in place of Tommy Makinson after being left out of the Group A opener against Samoa.

Dom Young showcased his immense talent again with two tries at the University of Bolton Stadium too as the World Cup hosts all but secured their place in the quarter-finals, and head coach Wane was delighted to see Hall laying down a marker.

"He always does because he's a very good player and I've got three fantastic wingers," Wane, whose side can secure top spot in Group A with victory over Greece in Sheffield next Saturday, said of Hall.

"We're a very proud nation and we've got some good players - and Ryan is definitely one of them, no question.

"The way he has trained and handled himself since he has been in camp has been impeccable. I love him to pieces, I rate him really highly."

Hall's double - the seventh time he has scored two tries in a game for England since making his international debut 13 years ago - took him to third on the all-time international try-scorers' list too, but the 34-year-old played down his personal scoring honours.

"Not to be blase, but it's just stat," Hall said. "I've said it all along and it's my catchphrase, it's a by-product of playing in a good team.

"I'm a winger who finishes moves and there are a lot of cogs which go into the wheel to provide for me. To get two [against France] is a product of good teamwork again."

While Wane has the choice whether to stick with Hall and Young or recall Makinson, who scored a try and kicked 10 goals in the 60-6 win over Samoa, for that clash and the rest of the tournament, there is one change he will be forced to make against the Greeks.

Kallum Watkins was forced off with a head injury 12 minutes into the second half and although Wane expects him to feature in the latter stages of the tournament, he is definitely out of the match at Bramall Lane.

Kallum Watkins is helped from the field after suffering a head injury

That could open the door for Wigan Warriors' Kai Pearce-Paul, who has played both centre and second row in the Betfred Super League, to feature after being one of only two England players yet to get game-time at the World Cup, but Wane is confident whoever gets the nod will be up to the task.

"We can play Jack Welsby there - we've got lots of good options," Wane said.

"We lose Kallum, but somebody else will come in and do a really good job. That's the 'big team, little me' attitude [England have]."

Frayssinous backs England to lift World Cup

France head coach Laurent Frayssinous is in no doubt England have shown themselves as having the potential to go all the way in this year's tournament.

Laurent Frayssinous sees England as being capable of lifting the World Cup

The host nation made it two wins from two in Group A as they extended their unbeaten run against their old rivals to 21 matches, and Frayssinous believes Wane's men can compete with the likes of reigning champions Australia and world No 1 New Zealand.

"I think so," Frayssinous said when asked if he believed England were capable of going all the way and lifting the Paul Barriere Trophy at Old Trafford on November 19.

"They have a massive pack of forwards...their back five could be the best in the competition...and their spine are experienced, quality players.

"I am sure they will challenge Australia and New Zealand and be able to beat them. Definitely, they can win their World Cup."

Shaun Wane felt England were given a good test by France

Frayssinous felt France produced a much-improved display from the 30-10 defeat to England in Perpignan this time last year and that the final margin of victory by 24 points did not to justice to how his side acquitted themselves.

Wane complemented how their opponents tested them in the game too and was not getting carried away with his opposite number's high praise for England.

"I thought the French were good, I thought they challenged us, and I knew it wasn't going to be plain sailing," Wane said.

"So, overall, I'm happy to win a Test match and score 40-odd points against a difficult team. I know how much we can improve. and our standards are very high, so we'll get better on that.

"We've won two games, but there is a lot of talent still in this competition we've got to be aware of."