Rugby League World Cup: England vs Greece talking points and team news

Former England footballer Stuart Pearce spoke to the rugby league team ahead of Saturday's game against Greece

We look at what is being said and team news as England aim to secure top spot in Group A with victory over Rugby League World Cup debutants Greece on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm)…

Pearce lends experience to aid England's cause

Shaun Wane has turned to an English football icon to help the national rugby league team as they prepare for the knockout stages of this year's World Cup.

England have already secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to wins over Samoa and France, while victory over Greece this Saturday would make certain of finishing top of Group A.

Ahead of the match at Bramall Lane, head coach Wane has turned to Stuart Pearce, who was part of the England football teams which reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European Championships, to give some words of advice to the squad.

"Stuart is an impressive Englishman who is very passionate," Wane said. "We've learned a lot off him.

"He presented to the group [Tuesday] morning and was really good. He spoke very highly about the camp and how we went about our session.

"We're going to have other people coming in. It's important players experience that, there are other ways of learning that will make us better at rugby league, listening to legends like him was very important."

As well as being able to lend advice from his own sporting experiences, Pearce is a big rugby league fan and has been spotted on several occasions at the Halliwell Jones Stadium watching Betfred Super League side Warrington Wolves.

It is not the first time he has spoken to the national team either and Joe Batchelor, who is set to win his first Test cap along with Kai Pearce-Paul against Greece, felt the 60-year-old provided some valuable insights.

"It was great to get someone of his experience," Batchelor said. "He's got the knowledge of representing his country at the highest level, it was a really valuable morning for us.

"He's a leader, that's what he was known for, and he gave us some lessons in that and on being part of a team in a major tournament."

Meads eyes legacy for Greek RL

Greece have already been eliminated from the World Cup after defeats to France and Samoa in their first two Group A matches, but the fact they have been part of it is an achievement in itself.

Rugby league was banned in the country up until this summer and the national team previously had to resort to playing home qualifying matches for this tournament at Midnight behind closed doors.

Greece captain Jordan Meads believes their presence at the World Cup is starting to make an impact back home though as they prepare to sign off with a match against the hosts.

"The Greeks are really starting to love their rugby league," said Meads. "Having the national team in the World Cup, we knew they'd get behind us and the amount of messages and support we've received over the last month or so has been absolutely mind-boggling.

"The World Cup is the greatest microphone you can have, so we're really hoping to use this tournament to springboard the sport in our country.

"We're really proud of our efforts so far but we know the job's not done yet and there's no greater challenge than playing the home nation."

Wellington-born Meads, whose playing career includes a spell with Betfred Championship side Newcastle Thunder, qualifies for the Titans through his Greek mother.

The 30-year-old wants to ensure a lasting legacy for rugby league in the country and is determined to be a big part of growing the game too.

Jordan Meads is aiming to leave a legacy for rugby league in Greece

"I'm super passionate towards the cause and I can't wait for the day when I go to Greece and see rugby posts around and kids in the schools playing rugby league," Meads said.

"When that time happens - and I know it will - I think the Rugby League World Cup will have played a massive part in bringing that to life."

Team news

George Williams will captain England after Sam Tomkins was rested for the hosts' final match of the group stages, with St Helens second row Batchelor and Wigan Warriors centre or second row Pearce-Paul set to make their first appearances of the tournament too.

Kallum Watkins is the only player unavailable for England after he suffered a head injury in the 42-18 win over France last weekend.

Kai Pearce-Paul is in line to feature for England against Greece

Greece captain Jordan Meads returns to the side, while former Warrington Wolves back row Billy Magoulias has flown back to Australia to be with his partner during the birth of his first child.

Meanwhile, Greek domestic players Ioannis Rousoglou, Ioannis Nake and Konstantinos Katsidonis will all be making their World Cup debuts.

Named squads

England (from): George Williams (captain), Tommy Makinson, Ryan Hall, Jack Welsby, Tom Burgess, Luke Thompson, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dom Young, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Andy Ackers, Mike McMeeken, Marc Sneyd, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul.

Greece: Siteni Taukamol; Nick Mougios, Adam Vrahnos, Terry Constantinou, Jonny Mitsias; Lachlan Ilias, Jordan Meads (captain); Robert Tuliatu, Peter Mamouzelos, Ioannis Rousoglou, Michell Zampetides, Jake Kambos, Nic Flocas.

Interchange: Ioannis Nake, Sebastian Sell, Konstantinos Katsidonis, Theodoris Nianiakas.