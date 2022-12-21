St Helens: Super League champs prepare for 2023 with Premier League training and spreading Christmas cheer

St Helens are aiming for a fifth-straight Grand Final triumph in 2022

As far as preparing for a tilt at an unprecedented fifth-straight Betfred Super League title goes, St Helens could do worse than spending time training at the home of one of their Premier League neighbours.

Now entering a new era with club playing great Paul Wellens at the helm following Kristian Woolf's decision to return to Australia after three trophy-laden seasons as head coach, Saints' pre-season training programme is well under way as they aim to extend their recent dominance of the league.

A World Club Challenge clash with back-to-back Australian premiers Penrith Panthers in February is on the horizon too. So, when the opportunity to spend a day at Everton's Finch Farm training ground came up, it was one they readily seized.

"The clubs are only a few miles apart and albeit different sports, you can learn so much from others, and having a relationship with the likes of Everton can only help ourselves moving forwards," Wellens said.

"It's a great opportunity for us to utilise a facility like this at Everton, so we've got to say a huge thanks to them. It's great to know we have sports clubs in other sports who are on our doorstep and willing to help us out.

"It's always key you try to keep things fresh and there are a number of ways you can do that, but one of those is a change of venue. It's great for the lads to come down to a facility like this and see how the other half live, so to speak."

Apart from England Rugby League World Cup squad quartet Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby, the entire St Helens squad were put through their paces on Everton's indoor 4G pitch after the recent cold weather made outdoor training difficult.

Knowles, Lees, Makinson and Welsby are all set to return to training in January after being part of host nation England's run to the semi-finals, with the first hit-out of pre-season coming at the end of that month when Saints host Widnes Vikings in long-serving three-quarter Mark Percival's testimonial match.

It is not just on the field Saints have been busy though, with the players of both the men's and women's teams spreading some cheer ahead of Christmas out in the town and surrounding area as well.

Together with St Helens' Community Development Foundation, the players delivered cards and Christmas presents to pupils and staff of schools, and Wellens is keen to ensure the team play their part in giving back and inspiring to those who fill the stands and terraces of Totally Wicked Stadium.

"Here at Saints, we know how important the club is to the people of the town," Wellens said.

St Helens men's captain James Roby and women's star Tara Jones visited pupils at Corpus Christi primary school in Rainford

"The local community support the club through thick and thin and it's only right that we as players and staff work with our Saints Community Development Foundation to put some smiles on children's faces.

"Not everyone is as lucky as we are and rugby league as a sport is all about inspiring communities. Our Foundation does that throughout the year through various projects including Dementia Cafes, holiday camps, mental health projects and inclusive activities.

"We fully support their work, and all our players enjoy giving something back."

The 2023 Betfred Super League season kicks off in February with two fixtures from Round 1 live on Sky Sports. Grand Final runners-up Leeds Rhinos travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16, followed by promoted Leigh Leopards hosting Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 17.