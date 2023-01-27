England Women announce performance squad ahead of France international

Emily Rudge captained the side to the World Cup semi-final last year

England Women have announced a 25-player national performance squad as they step up preparations for the mid-season international against France in April.

The fixture at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium on April 29 will be their first match since defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Eboni Partington is included for the first time alongside Chloe Billington following impressive seasons with St Helens and Featherstone Rovers respectively.

York Valkyrie duo Sinead Peach and Tamzin Renouf return to the set-up for the first time since the 2019 tour of Papua New Guinea.

"With us having a game so early in 2023 it was important that we selected a National Performance squad as soon as possible, Stu Barrow, head of England Women pathways, said.

"It's brilliant that we've been able to add Eboni and Chloe to the squad who both impressed in 2022 as well as reintroducing Sinead and Tamzin to the programme following terrific seasons with York.

"The squad will continue to grow and develop throughout the season based on performances of players in the Betfred Women's Super League and Challenge Cup.

"This is the first step in preparations for the mid-season international but also in the wider journey towards the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025."

There are nine players from the St Helens in the squad, with a further seven from Leeds Rhinos and York Valkyrie.

The Rhinos contingent includes recent singing Amy Hardcastle.

England Women National Performance Squad

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Leah Burke (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York Valkyrie), Grace Field (York Valkyrie), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tara Jones (St Helens), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Tara Stanley (York Valkyrie), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Olivia Wood (York Valkyrie)