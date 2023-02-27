Team of the week: Super League's star performers from Round 2 of the 2023 season

We go though the statistics and put together our stand-out XIII from the most recent round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

One of last year's Man of Steel nominees was heavily involved as Wigan romped to a 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity in their first home game of the new Super League season.

Along with scoring a try, Field provided three assists. He broke the line twice and assisted four line-breaks too, along with busting two tackles and gaining 98 metres.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Two tries from the winger helped Warrington make it two wins from two at the start of the Super League season as they defeated hosts Huddersfield Giants 26-16.

Ashton's tries came on the back of him gaining 247 metres with 57 post-contact metres, busting four tackles and breaking the line once.

3. Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC)

The centre makes our team for the second week running in 2023 after another notable display in the three-quarters as Hull FC overcame his old club Leeds Rhinos.

Sutcliffe was among the try-scorers for the Black and Whites in the 22-18 win at Headingley, gaining 132 metres with 52 post-contact metres, plus one line-break and three tackle busts.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Another player who makes our team for the second week in a row, the former New Zealand international was a big influence as the Robins won 24-10 away to Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

Kenny-Dowall assisted two tries and one line-break at the AJ Bell Stadium, along with breaking two tackles as he gained 157 metres and 63 post-contact metres.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

The winger led the way with four tries for the hosts as they rebounded from a defeat in Round 1 with a convincing win over Wakefield on Friday.

Marshall's scores came on the back of him gaining 139 metres, breaking the line twice and busting two tackles.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Last year's Harry Sunderland Trophy winner in Saints' Grand Final success was again at the heart of things as the defending champions belatedly began their season with a win at Castleford Tigers.

Lomax assisted two tries and two line-breaks, along with busting four tackles and making one line-break himself. He also gained 148 metres with the ball in hand and kicked a goal.

7. Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The scrum-half's in-play kicking caused all sorts of problems for Salford's defence and played a bit part in Hull KR making it two wins from two for new head coach Willie Peters.

In total, he kicked for 452 metres. Abdull gained 74 metres with the ball in hand too, along with assisting two tries and one line-break.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The prop once again led from the front for St Helens as they triumphed 24-6 away to Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

Walmsley gained 163 metres with 71 post-contact metres, busting nine tackles and making one line-break. He scored two tries for the visitors as well.

9. Brad Dwyer (Hull FC)

The hooker was another former Rhino who put in an impressive display to help Hull FC to victory at Headingley.

Dwyer assisted one try and provided a line-break assist, along with gaining 94 metres and busting three tackles. He came up with 22 tackles in defence as well.

10. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

Another strong display from the former Australian international helped lay the groundwork for the Wolves' win away to Huddersfield on Friday.

Vaughan gained 178 metres with 101 post-contact metres, along with breaking six tackles. He made 32 tackles with a 100 per cent completion rate as well.

11. Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

The France international was key in both attack and defence for the Dragons as they overcame Leigh Leopards 14-6 in Perpignan on Saturday.

Goudemand scored a try for the hosts and gained 74 metres with three tackle busts and one line-break. In defence, he made a team-highest 41 tackles too.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

A regular in our team of the week in recent seasons, the Wigan captain put in another strong performance in the second row to help his side to victory over Wakefield.

Along with scoring a try, Farrell gained 142 metres and 77 post-contact metres with four tackle busts and one line-break. He assisted a line-break as well, and made 25 tackles in defence.

13. Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

The Catalans captain led by example again for the hosts as they battled to victory over the promoted Leopards at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Garcia gained 102 metres with the ball in hand and broke four tackles as well. In defence, he came up with 37 tackles for the Dragons to help keep Leigh at bay.

