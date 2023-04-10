The Bench podcast: Keighley Cougars' Luke Gale on rediscovering his love for rugby league

Jon Wells steps in for Jon Wilkin on The Bench this week. Jenna Brooks is also joined by Keighley Cougars' Luke Gale as they talk hair transplants, rediscovering a love for the game, the salary cap and rugby league players switching codes

Keighley Cougars' Luke Gale discusses his move part-time and how it has helped him rediscover his love for rugby league, on the latest episode of The Bench podcast.

Gale joins Jenna Brooks, while Jon Wells also steps in for Jon Wilkin, on the podcast, which you can listen to via the player below or watch via the video at the top of the page.

Gale, capped nine times by England, had spells with Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers in the Super League, among others.

In December, he signed a one-year contract to join Keighley in the Championship for 2023 season and Gale says the switch to part-time has been a big eye opener.

"I do understand how incredibly lucky I have been," Gale said. "I still go to training with the same enthusiasm.

"I do feel very privileged to do what I have done, but it just does get a little bit harder and there's more to life.

"Waking up with my kids every day, taking them to school, it's little things like that."

Also on on the podcast, Gale talks hair transplants, the salary cap and rugby league players switching codes.

