George Williams: England star ends talk of imminent NRL return by signing Warrington Wolves contract extension

George Williams is staying with Warrington until 2026 after signing a contract extension

George Williams has ended talk of an imminent return to the NRL by signing a long-term contract with Warrington Wolves.

Stand-off Williams has been one of the stars of the Betfred Super League so far in 2023, building on some impressive displays for England at last year's Rugby League World Cup and helping the Wolves open the campaign with eight wins from eight games.

The 28-year-old, who spent a season-and-a-half in Australia with Canberra Raiders before moving to Warrington in 2021, had been linked with a switch back to the NRL, with Wests Tigers reported to be among the clubs chasing him. However, Williams has now agreed an extension to stay with the Wolves until 2026.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin could not resist the temptation to question George Williams about his haircut while praising the Warrington player about his impressive form. Jon Wilkin could not resist the temptation to question George Williams about his haircut while praising the Warrington player about his impressive form.

"I'm delighted to say I've signed a two-year extension with Warrington Wolves," Williams, who was named Super League's Glen's Vodka Player of the Month ahead of Friday's match against former club Wigan Warriors, told Sky Sports News.

"I've got a young family and me and my girlfriend spoke about what we wanted, and how happy we are at Warrington at the moment. I'm happy to be back home in England, it's going as well as it possibly could on the field, and I feel really settled.

"The club has been good to me since I got here and I've shown a bit of faith in them to stick around and hopefully do something special.

"There were some options [in the NRL], but I'm happy at Warrington. I feel like I've been there, done that, and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years at Warrington. Hopefully we can start winning some trophies and staying top of the league would be nice."

Paul Vaughan has extended his stay with Warrington as well

Meanwhile, former Australia international prop Paul Vaughan has extended his stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until 2025 following a string of strong showings since moving to the Wolves from Canterbury Bulldogs in the off-season.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Watch Warrington Wolves take on Wigan Warriors in the first-versus-second clash in the Betfred Super League, live on Sky Sports Arena on Friday from 7.30pm (kick-off 8pm). Stream the 2023 Betfred Super League season on NOW TV.