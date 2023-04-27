New NRLW recruits Hollie-Mae Dodd, Georgia Roche in England squad vs France on Sky | Jodie Cunningham: Women's game has come so far

Hollie-Mae Dodd, who will join Canberra Raiders from York Valkyrie, is included in England Women's 19-player squad vs France

Australia-bound duo Georgia Roche and Hollie-Mae Dodd have both made the 19-player England women's squad to take on France on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

In a bumper double-header on Sky Sports, England Women take on France at 2pm on Sky Sports Arena at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium, before the England men's side face France at 4.30pm, also on Sky Sports Arena.

Roche and Dodd became the first English women to sign professional rugby league contracts with clubs in Australia ahead of the forthcoming NRLW season, with Dodd joining Canberra Raiders and Roche expected to link up with Newcastle Knights.

New head coach Stuart Barrow has named eight St Helens players in his squad, which will be captained for the first time by Jodie Cunningham.

Jodie Cunningham says it shows how far the women's game has come when talking about full-time professional contracts

The 31-year-old St Helens player believes the recent moves by Hollie-Mae Dodd and Georgia Roche to sign professional deals in Australia's NRLW heralds an exciting opportunity to improve the game in Britain.

"I can't wait to see them rip it out there and become stand-out NRLW players, and it shows just how far the women's game has come when we were sitting here talking about full-time professional contracts.

"If we are going to continue improving the women's game we need more competitive fixtures on a more regular basis. I think we shocked a lot of people with the way we performed in the World Cup, and it will not take a lot to bridge that gap."

England Women squad: Savannah Andrade (York), Keara Bennett (Leeds), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (C) (both St Helens), Hollie-Mae Dodd, Grace Field (both York), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds), Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones (all St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach, Tara-Jane Stanley, Tamzin Renouf (all York), Georgia Roche (Leeds), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York).