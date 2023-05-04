St Helens head coach Paul Wellens ready for tough Catalans Dragons test after 'striking' win over Warrington Wolves

Saints head coach Paul Wellens is ready for a tough battle against Catalans Dragons

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens is ready for a "tough" test against the Catalans Dragons on Friday as his side remain buoyant following a big win over Warrington Wolves.

Wellens' side had suffered a drop in form prior to facing the Wolves but his injury-ravaged side came out on top, the young guns taking their opportunity in the 28-6 win.

Despite St Helens expecting a host of experienced faces back for their trip to France, including Alex Walmsley and Tommy Makinson, Wellens believes the victory sent a "striking message" to the more experienced members of the squad.

"We are hopeful to have a few players coming back. Alex Walmsley will be back in the 21, as will Curtis Sironen and Tommy Makinson," said Wellens.

"It is great to see players of that calibre come back into the squad. We are hopeful that all three will be able to take part.

"It was quite a striking message to the senior players in our team. Sometimes the day-to-day grind of the Super League can get on top of you, particularly when you are in a position like we are and everybody wants to beat you.

"It was quite refreshing that we had a lot of players go out there and express themselves and play with freedom and that is something we can learn from moving forward."

Similarly to St Helens, the Dragons have also had their fair share of injury woes, with the experienced Michael McIlorum, Tyrone May and Matthieu Laguerre all still out injured.

However, Wellens will be preparing to face the "best" Catalans have to offer.

"We have had some really tough battles with Catalans over recent years and we know them at their best are a really strong side," he added.

"Like ourselves, you go through periods in the season where sometimes you are playing well and sometimes you are not quite getting it right.

"Catalans have had a bit of both this year but we will be preparing for them at their best."

Catalans Dragons' 21-man squad:1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Adam Keighran, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 8 Mike McMeeken, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Paul Seguier, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 15 Mickael Goudemand, 16 Romain Navarrete, 17 Cesar Rouge, 18 Tiaki Chan, 19 Arthur Romano, 21 Matt Ikuvalu, 22 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 24 Tom Johnstone, 26 Manu Ma'u, 29 Sam Tomkins

St Helens' 21-man squad: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 5 Jon Bennison, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 LMS, 16 Curtis Sironen, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 James Bell, 22 Sam Royle, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Lewis Baxter, 25 Tee Ritson, 30 George Delaney, 34 Wesley Bruine