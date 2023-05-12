Super League: Leigh Leopards slay Huddersfield Giants | Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves win

Leigh's players celebrate their win over Huddersfield

We round up all of the action from Friday's non-televised Betfred Super League matches, which saw Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves all secure wins...

Huddersfield Giants 4-30 Leigh Leopards

Impressive Leigh heaped more hurt on struggling Huddersfield as they claimed a victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Leopards clinched their fourth win in a row as Josh Charnley grabbed a brace to hand the Giants their third consecutive defeat.

Ben Reynolds finished with an individual haul of 14 points, with a try and a perfect five from five with the boot, with promoted Leigh continuing their eye-catching start to the Betfred Super League season.

Reynolds and Charnley crossed in the first half to make it 12-0 at the break before the winger, Lachlan Lam and Joe Mellor sealed the result with scores in the second half. Kevin Naiqama got a late consolation try for the home side.

Castleford Tigers 22-46 Catalans Dragons

Catalans romped to an eight-try win at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to reinforce their Super League title credentials and condemn Castleford to a 10th defeat from 12 games this season.

The Dragons produced a stunning first-half display, running in six tries to lead 34-6 as the home side were booed off at the break.

Steve McNamara's French visitors scored three tries inside the opening quarter through Jordan Dezaria, Adam Keighran and Matt Ikuvala.

Castleford's Niall Evalds is unable to prevent Catalans' Adam Keighran from going over

There was some brief respite for the Tigers when Alex Mellor scored but Catalans rammed home their first-half superiority with further scores from Tom Johnstone, Keighran and Ben Garcia.

The Dragons added two second-half tries through Matt Whitley and Sam Tomkins with Castleford claiming consolation scores through Bureta Faraimo's brace and Mellor's second.

Warrington Wolves 21-14 Hull Kingston Rovers

Matty Ashton's late try ensured Warrington would keep their place at the Super League summit after a stirring comeback win over Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

First-half tries from Ethan Ryan and Kane Linnett looked set to lead Willie Peters' men to a remarkable seventh win on the bounce in a scintillating half-hour in which they ruthlessly exploited the hosts' creaking rearguard.

Matty Ashton dives in to score Warrington's third try

But the Wolves dredged their way back through Josh Maguire's try to trail by six at the interval, and Ben Currie levelled before Ashton capped a sweeping move by grounding the game-winning try with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

It was a superb response from Daryl Powell's side whose all-conquering early-season form had begun to dwindle in recent weeks with losses to Wigan and St Helens and a sluggish win over rock-bottom Wakefield last week.