Sam Tomkins: Catalans Dragons star believes France World Cup hosting withdrawal a 'huge blow' for French rugby league

Sam Tomkins was left disappointed France will not be hosting the World Cup in 2025

Sam Tomkins has expressed his regret that the next Rugby League World Cup will not be played in France and believes it is a "huge blow" to the sport in the country.

The former England captain is now in his fifth season plying his trade in France at club level for Catalans Dragons, helping the Perpignan-based team reach the Betfred Super League Grand Final and win the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in 2021.

The news the nation would be unable to host the 2025 global gathering due to not being able to meet financial guarantees demanded by the French government was confirmed on Tuesday, and Tomkins revealed the sense of disappointment in the sport's southern stronghold.

"The appetite for the World Cup to come to France, especially around this area, was huge and it was set up to be a huge boost for French rugby league," Tomkins told The Verdict on Sky Sports News.

"But, for a lot of reasons, it can't be. There were rumblings of it a few weeks ago, but to get it confirmed is certainly a huge blow for French rugby league.

"There are a huge amount of people around the south of France who absolutely love rugby league and to host the biggest competition possible on their home soil was something they were really looking forward to. Financially, there were too many obstacles to cross."

Sky Sports rugby league pundit and former England international Jon Wilkin echoed those views, and underlined the importance of needing to support the stability and growth of rugby league in France.

It follows the recent mid-season Test match where the French once again found themselves beaten by England, going down 64-0 at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium, and Wilkin wants to ensure they are given help to raise their standards.

"We're a game obsessed with growth, and I've said a number of times we don't need to look much further than France for where the game can be grown," Wilkin told Sky Sports.

"It's an amazing part of the world which has such a rich history with the game. I think rugby league in France is a must for the sport and it's paramount we invest in and back the sport in France.

"It's desperately sad for a number of reasons - one of those would be England need a competitor close by.

"France is the place where we'll get that competition, and French rugby league is tough, it's resilient, it survives, and it's thriving right now."

Qatar emerges as potential host | Wilkin: Take World Cup to Pacific Islands

Qatar has emerged as a surprise contender to host the 2025 World Cup after France relinquished hosting rights.

The Gulf nation, which does not have a team or a world ranking, and has never played an international match, is one of four countries to express an interest in staging the event, along with New Zealand, Fiji and South Africa.

Global governing body International Rugby League is scrambling to preserve the tournament, which could still be delayed or scrapped altogether.

Qatar hosted the football World Cup, won by Argentina, in 2022

The Qatari interest comprises two approaches combining state and public funding, and continues the nation's interest in muscling in on the global sporting landscape following a successful football World Cup last year.

"We have received expressions of interest from New Zealand, Fiji, South Africa and Qatar already," IRL chairman Troy Grant said. "We are yet to make any assessments in regard to their viability, I'm just being honest about who has reached out.

"It gives me comfort that there is interest in our sport and our World Cup. How real or viable any or all of those options are, we're yet to make any of those assessments."

Wilkin, however, believes the Pacific Islands should come together and form a joint bid to host the next World Cup, while acknowledging that would bring its own challenges.

Samoa and Tonga are two of international rugby league's emerging powerhouses

Tonga and Samoa, the latter of whom made history by reaching the men's final in 2022, have emerged as forces on the world stage, while Papua New Guinea is the only country in the world where rugby league is regarded as the national sport.

"I think there should be an ambition to host the tournament where there is potential to grow the game and for it to exist at grassroots level," Wilkin said.

"New Zealand and Australia are obviously logical, but the Pacific Islands for me is a hotbed of rugby league that could really do with the economic boost of the tourism which would come along with the World Cup.

"I'd push for that, for Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Papua New Guinea to get their heads together and host the tournament. Logistically it would be very challenging, but it's something I'd enjoy."