Challenge Cup: Adam Swift sends Hull FC into quarter-finals | Olly Butterworth helps York Knights through

Adam Swift grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Hull FC knocked Castleford out of the Challenge Cup

We round up the action from the final two matches of this year’s Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round as Hull FC and Betfred Championship side York Knights booked the remaining quarter-final places…

Castleford Tigers 8-32 Hull FC

Adam Swift's hat-trick inspired Hull FC to a comfortable Challenge Cup sixth-round victory over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The winger was in a clinical mood as Tony Smith's in-form side registered their fourth-straight win to advance to the quarter-finals of rugby league's oldest cup competition.

Betfred Challenge Cup sixth-round results Friday Halifax Panthers 6-26 St Helens Wakefield Trinity 12-40 Leigh Leopards Hull KR 50-0 Batley Bulldogs Saturday Leeds Rhinos 14-18 Wigan Warriors Catalans Dragons 14-16 Warrington Wolves Salford Red Devils 42-40 Huddersfield Giants Sunday Castleford Tigers 8-32 Hull FC York Knights 36-12 London Broncos

Josh Griffin opened the scoring in the eighth minute and former St Helens man Swift, 30, struck twice in quick succession before Jack Brown added a fourth.

Andy Last's Tigers, who lie second bottom of Super League having won just twice all season, hit back on the stroke of half-time through Mahe Fonua.

But Hull FC, backed by a large travelling contingent in West Yorkshire, led 22-4 at the break and underlined their superiority in the second half with further scores from Jordan Lane and Swift's third.

Castleford managed a consolation try when Will Tate finished a neat move inside the left channel, while Griffin was sin-binned for dissent after having a try ruled out late on.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw (June 16-18) Hull Kingston Rovers vs Salford Red Devils

York Knights vs Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

Hull FC vs St Helens

York Knights 36-12 London Broncos

Olly Butterworth scored a debut hat-trick to help York Knights reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 36-12 victory over fellow Championship side London Broncos.

The result means Knights are in the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2004 and they booked their place in style after scoring five tries in the second half to claim a comeback win.

Butterworth enjoyed a memorable start to his first game as he put York ahead inside two minutes after latching on to Jesse Dee's grubber kick, but a converted try from Alex Walker saw Broncos take the lead four minutes later.

Jarred Bassett extended their advantage with Oli Leyland adding the extras, but winger Butterworth grounded in the corner two minutes before the half-time hooter to reduce the Broncos' lead to 12-8 at the break.

Two quick converted tries after the interval from Josh Daley and Joe Brown then saw York take control, before Jordan Thompson added their fifth and a James Glover penalty left the hosts 14 points clear heading into the final quarter.

A quick pass from Chris Clarkson then saw Butterworth claim his hat-trick and Dee capped the game off with a late try in the final minutes to end York's long wait for quarter-final berth. Their reward is a home tie with Super League play-off contenders Leigh Leopards.

