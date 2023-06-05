What next for Magic Weekend? Will we see it in Super League's 2024 schedule?

Rhodri Jones, managing director at RL Commercial explains the reasons why the future of Magic Weekend could be in doubt for coming seasons.

Magic Weekend could yet make an appearance on the 2024 Super League calendar, the head of Rugby League Commercial has told Sky Sports.

There has been a lot of speculation as to whether the event will continue to be a mainstay in the schedule following strategic partner IMG's recommendations that it be scrapped.

This weekend's event was the sixth-most attended since it's inception with a total of 63,269 fans flocking to the event across the two days, an increase of just over one thousand on last year's cumulative attendance.

With the fans "voting with their feet", Managing Director of RL Commercial, Rhodri Jones, discussed the future of Super League's mid-season event with Sky Sports and would not rule out incorporating the event into a revamped calendar.

St Helens' Tommy Makinson broke the record for the most points by an individual player at Magic Weekend with this conversion against Huddersfield.

However, if it is to stay, it must fit into a realigned calendar that has the Challenge Cup moved to a later date in the year - potentially pushing Magic Weekend back to August or September.

With such dates coinciding with the start of the Premier League season, it could rule out a raft of venues that have hosted the event in the past - including the 2023 venue St James' Park and the Etihad Stadium.

"As part of IMG's recommendations, our strategic partner, they came up with the recommendation that we need flow and peak in the calendar," said Jones.

Catalans Dragons' Tom Johnstone is named Player of the Match after their 46-22 thrashing of Wigan Warriors.

"As part of that, we were going to look at the format and the dates around the Challenge Cup. The Challenge Cup is likely to shift later into the year and therefore we have to look at alternative dates for the Magic Weekend.

"Secondly, we have to look a availability of venues. This club for an example, we could be looking at the start of the football season or the middle of the football season.

"There is a lot to look at and it is not just about Magic itself, it is about the calendar as a whole and trying to create a calendar that provides narrative throughout the season.

"There is appetite but we have to do what we normally do in post-event analysis and financial analysis."

Highlights from the Magic Weekend Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

Despite potential logistical challenges, Jones admitted there is "appetite" for the concept amongst clubs and fans that could strongly improve the chances of it continuing.

"We have to make sure it works for Rugby League Commercial and also the Super League clubs," he added.

"But you can't doubt the success of this weekend which puts in good consideration for next year.

"The fans have voted with their feet which been fantastic."