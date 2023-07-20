Leigh Leopards half-back Ben Reynolds ready to 'give it all' for Challenge Cup semi-final win

Leigh Leopards half-back Ben Reynolds

Leigh Leopards half-back Ben Reynolds says his side are brimming with confidence going into Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens.

The 29-year-old has spent most of his career in the second tier, managing only a few games with Castleford in 2013 and 2014 after coming through their academy.

He followed that up with his first stint with the Leopards in 2017 but departed shortly after the club were relegated.

On-field appearances were few and far between for the playmaker in the next few years, but he has finally nailed down a chance to make a name for himself in Greater Manchester.

The confident Yorkshireman is at the heart of a high-flying Super League team and is set on attaining more glory in the Challenge Cup.

"I'm extremely proud of what the team have achieved this year; our confidence and camaraderie have got us where we are today" Reynolds said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"We haven't been at our best, but we've won games, which is why we're so confident."

That much was evident at the weekend when the Leopards trailed 22-10 against Salford Red Devils with under half an hour to play.

A run of 11 wins in 13 games was under threat, but Lachlan Lam, Zak Hardaker, and John Asiata stepped up with a scoring masterclass.

Reynolds then capped things off with a successful penalty conversion eight minutes from time to complete the remarkable comeback.

"I didn't feel too pressured, actually," he explained. "I backed myself to kick that one in. Adrian [Lam], and I joked after, 'That's what I get paid for'".

They'll need his composure to secure a spot at Wembley for the first time since 1971 by overcoming Saints at Warrington this weekend.

"We've got the players, and we've got the experience too," Reynolds said. "There's a lot of excitement in the camp about it. It's just all about bringing it together on the day and giving it our all."

Former Saints scrum-half Jon Wilkin also had his say on how he thinks things will pan out, and is in agreement with Reynolds' comments.

"I think it's concerning for other teams that they're not showing any signs of slowing down" Wilkin said.

"It's exciting how they defend, and unusual for a team coming up from the Championship. I think Adrian Lam has done an incredible job with recruitment by taking players in and making them better".