Women's Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos defeat Wigan Warriors to set up final against St Helens
Leeds Rhinos beat Wigan 16-4 to win their Women's Challenge Cup semi-final; Rhinos had to fight their way through to victory after being level at half-time; Leeds will play St Helens in the final for a second consecutive year
Last Updated: 23/07/23 4:42pm
Leeds Rhinos secured a gruelling 16-4 Women's Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Wigan at Headingley on Sunday.
The Rhinos had to overcome some rugged Wigan resistance to set up a repeat of last year's final against St Helens.
Second-half tries from Caitlin Beevers and Tara Moxon sealed victory for the Rhinos, who were beaten 18-8 by Saints in last season's showpiece at Elland Road.
- St Helens edge York Valkyrie with dramatic last-minute drop goal
- Sexualised and ill-fitting: Is women's sport kit fit for purpose?
- Stream Sky Sports on NOW
The Rhinos were forced to win this semi-final the hard way after being pegged back to 4-4 at half-time with Amy Hardcastle's early try cancelled out by Wigan full-back Beri Salihi before the break.
Heroic Wigan resistance was finally broken on the hour when Caitlin Casey's superb pass sent Beevers scampering in on the diagonal and Eloise Hayward's conversion lifted Leeds into a 10-point lead.
Moxon effectively ended the contest shortly afterwards and a further Hayward penalty wrapped up victory for the favourites.