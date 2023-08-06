Hull FC 42-4 Wakefield: Sharks keep their play-off hopes alive with comfortable win over Trinity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull FC and Wakefield Highlights of the Super League match between Hull FC and Wakefield

Hull FC kept their play-off hopes alive with a comfortable 42-4 win over Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

It was a tight and tough first half in which Hull carved out a hard-fought two-score lead, with Wakefield unable to capitalise on a glut of possession just before half-time, but the second half was all the Black and Whites, who cut Trinity to pieces, scoring five tries to one after the break to put on a big score.

It was a huge game for both sides, with Hull looking to cut the gap to the top six to just two points, while Trinity needed a win to put distance between themselves and near rivals Castleford in the fight for Super League survival.

Jake Clifford, having just announced he will return to the NRL next season, was outstanding once again, having a hand in several of Hull's seven tries, and was perfect from the kicking tee in a fine individual display.

For Wakefield, there was certainly no lack of effort, but their execution and patience was lacking as they brought themselves undone time and time again with soft errors which allowed a clinical Hull side to punish them and send them back to the bottom of the table in the process.

After a tight opening period, the hosts took the lead in the 10th minute through Adam Swift thanks to brilliant play from Clifford.

The half back took the ball flat-footed but beat three defenders back on the inside to burst into the backfield and found his winger in support to race away for the first try of the game.

The game was stopped for a lengthy period for a head injury to Samisoni Langi, but on the resumption, Hull extended their lead on the half-hour mark after an arguably contentious last tackle call from the referee.

Wakefield ran the ball on what they believed for the fourth play, only for referee Chris Kendall to rule a turnover on halfway and the Black and Whites wasted no time in converting the field position, with Darnell McIntosh streaking away down the right before finding Carlos Tuimavave in support for a converted try which put Hull two scores ahead at the break.

Hull roared out of the blocks after half-time, with Cam Scott and Jordan Lane scoring in a three-minute spell to put the hosts in total control.

Trinity kept coming and finally got on the scoresheet, with fast hands putting Innes Senior over for a try in the left corner.

However, that was as good as it got for Wakefield as Hull dominated the final quarter, adding a double for McIntosh, before Andre Savelio put the perfect chip over the top for Joe Lovodua to score under the posts and rubber-stamp an impressive win for Hull.