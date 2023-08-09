The Bench podcast: Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont on John Asiata and the Challenge Cup final

Derek Beaumont wants to see more players in rugby league like John Asiata as the Leigh Leopards owner defended his captain on this week's episode of The Bench.

Leigh captain Asiata came in for criticism over his tackle technique following the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final win over St Helens, which secure the Leopards' place in this weekend's final at Wembley for the first time since 1971.

Beaumont responded to that by speaking highly of the former North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos forward when asked about that on this week's podcast, insisting he would want to see more players like Asiata in the Betfred Super League.

"I want to see more John Asiatas on there," Beaumont told Sky Sports. "I think the person he puts in danger in those tackles is himself. He's a great player, a great person and a great Christian, and I think he's someone who has a 'whatever it takes' approach.

"If he's absolutely gassed out because everyone is running at him, which they do, he'll just put his head there because he has got that mentality. I think we need more players like that.

"I'd never single out a player as our No 1 player, but I think if I'm an opposition coach then he's our No 1 player you want to take out of the game.

"You'll never meet a more humble guy and his charitable work is incredible."

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont joins Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin on this week's podcast

Beaumont discussed a variety of other topics with Jenna and Jon too as Leigh prepare to face Hull Kingston Rovers for the 2023 season's first piece of major silverware this weekend.

Among those were his forward approach with the Leopards rebrand, which was unveiled during the off-season, and pre-match entertainment, as well as his hopes for Leigh this season ahead of the Challenge Cup final.

