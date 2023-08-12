Jodie Cunningham: Challenge Cup win at Wembley a 'dream come true' as St Helens make history

Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge have both been around the women's game for over 10 years

St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham has admitted her side's landmark victory in the Women's Challenge Cup is a "dream come true" after her side beat Leeds Rhinos 22-8.

Cunningham, who was awarded player of the match in the first ever women's final at Wembley, was full of emotion after the win as the nerves of the week poured out.

As one of the pioneers of the women's game, Cunningham saw her work bear fruit as she lifted the trophy for her side on the Wembley steps and as she looked out to the crowds, the gravity of the moment sunk in.

"I think it was quite hard because you have still go an 80 minute performance to do but knowing (you can make history) adds weight to what you are doing," said Cunningham.

"That was the most team performance I have ever seen, every person stepping up and when the pressure was on, we just never gave up.

"We just handled the occasion really well and I am so proud of our girls today.

"Me and (Emily) Rudge had a bit of a moment, I am sure all of the girls have had a moment, it was just 'we have done it, this is the dream come true moment'.

"I don't think there is anything other than sport that gives you the feeling of 'this is the best feeling in the world'."

Cunningham won her first Challenge Cup final back in 2013 and it is not lost on her how much it means to still be around 10 years later and performing on the biggest stage domestic women's rugby league has had so far.

From playing in parks to the prestigious Wembley pitch, Cunningham has worked through the "rubbish" moment to finally see her sport get the recognition it deserves.

"It was emotional because a lot of the senior girls in our team have done a lot in the game and have been through when it was rubbish and nobody turned up and it was on park fields and your family might know you have won it but that would be about it," she added.

"To be on this stage, to be coached by players like Matty Smith, that is part of everything that builds towards this.

"I think Mike Rush (St Helens CEO) might have even been close to tears and that just shows what it means to the club what we have done.

"We have played in big games before but today just felt huge.

"Yes, 10 years ago I played in my first one and I have won a few now but that one is definitely the most special.

"Before the game, you could see the nerves but as soon as the game kicked off the girls settled into it and realised they has a job to do.

"The weight was on us and I think you saw that in the emotion that came out after 80 minutes."

Smith: We absorbed the pressure and won the big moments

St Helens Women head coach Matty Smith has been involved in his fair share of finals as a player, but admitted it was more nerve wracking to watch on from the coaching box as his side made history

"It is a proud moment for me being a coach for just this year," said Smith.

"When you are playing, it feels like you are a little bit in control because you are on the pitch and I am wet not with champagne, this is because of sweat.

"The girls were outstanding today. We played a game they didn't want.

"We couldn't have started better we got 16-0 up, and Leeds are the type of side who won't go away, they have got fantastic players.

"We knew there was going to be moments in the game where we would be under pressure.

"In those big moments we came up with big plays and when you have people like Jodie (Cunningham) in your team it makes my job a lot easier."