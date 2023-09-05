Super League 2023: The state of play with the League Leaders' Shield, play-offs and relegation

Who will be crowned Super League champions in 2023?

There are just three rounds to go in the 2023 Betfred Super League regular season, with everything still to play for at both ends of the table.

The destination of the League Leaders' Shield looks like going right down to the wire, as does the race for a coveted place in the top six which will secure a play-off spot.

The battle to avoid the drop into the Betfred Championship looks like being a nail-biter as well, and we take a look at who is playing for what as the campaign comes towards its conclusion...

Who can win the League Leaders' Shield?

St Helens won the League Leaders' Shield in 2022

Going into Round 25 of the regular season, three teams are currently level on 34 points at the top of the Super League standings.

Wigan Warriors lead the way on points difference from 2021 Shield winners Catalans Dragons, while last year's table toppers and reigning champions St Helens are firmly in the mix too.

The only other team which can still finish top of the table is Leigh Leopards, with the Betfred Challenge Cup winners sitting four points behind three frontrunners.

The Leopards would need to win all their remaining games and hope the sides above them slip up if they are to finish top of the league for the first time since they were crowned champions in 1982, however.

Remaining Super League regular-season games live on Sky Sports Round 25: Friday, September 8 - St Helens vs Leigh Leopards (8pm); Saturday, September 9 - Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors (2.45pm). Round 26: Friday, September 15 - Warrington Wolves vs St Helens (8pm); Saturday, September 16 - Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos (5pm UK time), Hull Kingston Rovers vs Salford Red Devils (7.30pm). Round 27: To be confirmed.

The race for the play-offs

Wigan, Catalans and St Helens are already assured of places in the play-offs. Leigh are all but guaranteed of a top-six finish too, but need one more win to put the seal on it. A defeat for Salford Red Devils this week would confirm the Leopards' play-off place too.

The other two play-off places remain up for grabs with three games to go. Warrington Wolves and Hull Kingston Rovers, both level on 24 points, currently occupy fifth and sixth respectively.

Salford are behind the pair in seventh on 22 points, with last year's Grand Final runners-up Leeds Rhinos a further two points back from the Red Devils.

Although it is still mathematically possible for them to make the top six, it would need an unlikely set of results and big points swings for Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC to somehow qualify for the play-offs.

Super League play-off dates September 29-30: Elimination play-offs (3rd vs 6th, 4th vs 5th). October 6-7: Play-off semi-finals (1st vs lowest-ranked qualifier, 2nd vs highest-ranked qualifier). October 14: Grand Final (Old Trafford, 6pm - live on Sky Sports).

The teams which finish first and second are guaranteed home semi-finals, while the teams finishing third and fourth will be at home to those finishing sixth and fifth respectively in the Elimination round.

Who will be relegated?

The relegation battle is a straight shootout between West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

Castleford have a two-point lead over bottom side Wakefield after winning last month's derby clash between the two and, on paper, have the easier run-in for their final three matches of the year.

Should they finish level on points, the final placings would then go down to points difference, with the Tigers currently having the slight edge over Trinity in that department too.

Tie-breakers where clubs finish level on points in order - Points difference - Points percentage (points scored divided by points conceded, x 100) - Most tries - Most goals - Most drop goals - Toss of a coin

This year marks the final season of automatic promotion and relegation between Super League and the Championship, with places set to be decided by grading from 2025 onwards.

Watch the conclusion of the 2023 Betfred Super League season, including the play-offs and Grand Final, live on Sky Sports. Also stream on NOW.