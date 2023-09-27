Super League Eliminators: St Helens, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves vie for semi-final spot

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a bruising encounter, Wigan beat Leigh in the final game of the regular season to win the League Leaders' Shield After a bruising encounter, Wigan beat Leigh in the final game of the regular season to win the League Leaders' Shield

This week sees four teams battle it out in a bid to clinch the two remaining spots in the Super League semi-finals.

With Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons awaiting the winners, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, and Warrington Wolves will be doing all they can to take one step closer to the Super League Grand Final on October 14.

So, here is your guide to this week's Eliminators...

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leigh Leopards, Friday September 29, 8pm

The first of our two play-off Eliminators, live on Sky Sports, is a fourth vs fifth-place clash as Hull KR welcome Leigh to Craven Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield and Hull KR Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield and Hull KR

This match is set to be a fiesty one with the two teams already having some big clashes this season, including the Challenge Cup final which the Leopards won with a golden point drop goal.

The Robins leapfrogged Leigh in Super League's Frantic Finale with their huge 56-12 win over already relegated Wakefield Trinity so will have the benefit of a home tie in front of their ever-electric fans but the Leopards certainly know how to spoil a party after defying expectations all season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan Hall's try saw Hull Kingston Rovers leapfrog Leigh Leopards into fourth, ensuring a home game in the Week 1 Eliminator Ryan Hall's try saw Hull Kingston Rovers leapfrog Leigh Leopards into fourth, ensuring a home game in the Week 1 Eliminator

The Leopards dominated the Super League Dream Team with Josh Charnley, Lachlan Lam, Tom Amone, Edwin Ipape, and John Asiata included in the side - the same as St Helens, Wigan Warrios, and Catalans Dragons combined.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Six-time Grand Final winner Ryan Hall is backing his side to show their potential in the play-offs but is wary of how other teams are playing, especially four-time champions St Helens.

"If we defend like that and show the spirit that we have, I think we have [got what it takes to get to the Grand Final]," Hall told Sky Sports.

"We are a club that is building towards better things each and every year.

"Hopefully that continues and puts Hull KR in the big club status.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity Highlights from the Super League clash between Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity

"As an opposition team, you do not want to see the way St Helens are playing.

"They have won four on the bounce so far and they are certainly playing in a way that got them four consecutive winners' rings."

Awaiting the winner of this tie is a daunting semi-final visit to face the League Leaders' Shield winners Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves, Saturday September 30, 12.45pm

The Warrington Wolves secured their play-off spot with a 20-8 victory over the Huddersfield Giants in Super League's Frantic Finale, setting up a huge clash with local rivals and reigning champions St Helens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and St Helens Highlights from the Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and St Helens

The match will be laced with extra emotion for St Helens as their captain and Super League legend James Roby will run out one final time in front on his home crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but the Saints supporters and players will not want that to be the last match of his career.

St Helens are continuing their "drive for five" Super League Grand Final victories in a row and with Paul Wellens' team heading into the clash with a nine- match winning streak, you would not put it past them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves Highlights from the Super League clash between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves

Despite a run of good form, head coach Wellens believes his side need to be better than they were against Hull FC in their final regular-round match to get to another Grand Final.

"The conditions didn't make it easy to play in," Wellens admitted.

"There were periods in the game where we were a little bit loose. There are bits for us to work on but I have every confidence that the players know what that is and what that looks like.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC Highlights from the Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC

"We need to be better next week and we'll learn some lessons from that game."

The winner of St Helens and Warrington Wolves will then travel to face Catalans Dragons for that sought-after spot in the Grand Final.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Watch the conclusion of the 2023 Betfred Super League season, including the play-offs and Grand Final, live on Sky Sports. Also stream on NOW.