Super League Eliminators: St Helens, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves vie for semi-final spot
Hull KR face Leigh Leopards on Friday September 29, with kick-off at 8pm; St Helens then face Warrington Wolves on Saturday September 30 with kick-off at 12.45pm; both Eliminators are live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 27/09/23 11:58am
This week sees four teams battle it out in a bid to clinch the two remaining spots in the Super League semi-finals.
With Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons awaiting the winners, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, and Warrington Wolves will be doing all they can to take one step closer to the Super League Grand Final on October 14.
So, here is your guide to this week's Eliminators...
Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leigh Leopards, Friday September 29, 8pm
The first of our two play-off Eliminators, live on Sky Sports, is a fourth vs fifth-place clash as Hull KR welcome Leigh to Craven Park.
This match is set to be a fiesty one with the two teams already having some big clashes this season, including the Challenge Cup final which the Leopards won with a golden point drop goal.
The Robins leapfrogged Leigh in Super League's Frantic Finale with their huge 56-12 win over already relegated Wakefield Trinity so will have the benefit of a home tie in front of their ever-electric fans but the Leopards certainly know how to spoil a party after defying expectations all season.
The Leopards dominated the Super League Dream Team with Josh Charnley, Lachlan Lam, Tom Amone, Edwin Ipape, and John Asiata included in the side - the same as St Helens, Wigan Warrios, and Catalans Dragons combined.
Six-time Grand Final winner Ryan Hall is backing his side to show their potential in the play-offs but is wary of how other teams are playing, especially four-time champions St Helens.
"If we defend like that and show the spirit that we have, I think we have [got what it takes to get to the Grand Final]," Hall told Sky Sports.
"We are a club that is building towards better things each and every year.
"Hopefully that continues and puts Hull KR in the big club status.
"As an opposition team, you do not want to see the way St Helens are playing.
"They have won four on the bounce so far and they are certainly playing in a way that got them four consecutive winners' rings."
Awaiting the winner of this tie is a daunting semi-final visit to face the League Leaders' Shield winners Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.
St Helens vs Warrington Wolves, Saturday September 30, 12.45pm
The Warrington Wolves secured their play-off spot with a 20-8 victory over the Huddersfield Giants in Super League's Frantic Finale, setting up a huge clash with local rivals and reigning champions St Helens.
The match will be laced with extra emotion for St Helens as their captain and Super League legend James Roby will run out one final time in front on his home crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but the Saints supporters and players will not want that to be the last match of his career.
St Helens are continuing their "drive for five" Super League Grand Final victories in a row and with Paul Wellens' team heading into the clash with a nine- match winning streak, you would not put it past them.
Despite a run of good form, head coach Wellens believes his side need to be better than they were against Hull FC in their final regular-round match to get to another Grand Final.
"The conditions didn't make it easy to play in," Wellens admitted.
"There were periods in the game where we were a little bit loose. There are bits for us to work on but I have every confidence that the players know what that is and what that looks like.
"We need to be better next week and we'll learn some lessons from that game."
The winner of St Helens and Warrington Wolves will then travel to face Catalans Dragons for that sought-after spot in the Grand Final.
