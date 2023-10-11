Wheelchair Super League Grand Final: Leeds and Wigan's rich history will feed into Sunday's final, says Rhinos head coach

Leeds Rhinos head coach James Simpson says his team's historic rivalry with Wigan Warriors will feed into Sunday's Wheelchair Super League Grand Final between the teams.

Simpson, who took up wheelchair rugby league after losing both legs on military service in Afghanistan, led the Rhinos to three-straight Challenge Cup wins as a player, as well as two Super League titles in 2018 and 2021, before retiring earlier this year.

He now leads the team as a coach into their final against Wigan at the National Basketball Centre in Belle Vue, available to watch live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm (5.30pm start) on Sunday.

Simpson enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player with Leeds Rhinos

Just 24 hours earlier, at Old Trafford, Wigan will also be participating in the Super League Grand Final against Catalans Dragons - also live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm (6pm start) on Saturday.

When asked about what fans can expect from wheelchair rugby league, Simpson told Sky Sports: "You will see the skill you see in rugby league, the physicality, the gladiatorial nature of it, the teamwork, the energy and how deep people have to dig to win this. It's just in a wheelchair."

As for what his Rhinos side can expect from Wigan, Simpson said of his opponents: "I know them very well. I know they'll be geared up for this final. They'll really want it, they'll want to beat Leeds.

Simpson will lead his team into the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final on Sunday for the first time as head coach

"These are two Super League clubs with rich histories, and that feeds into the wheelchair teams too.

"Because of that, we're also expecting a huge crowd - Leeds at one side, Wigan at the other, a very noisy atmosphere."

He added: "This isn't our first final. We've been in a lot of finals over the years, so we're ready for it.

"We can handle the big occasion and we want to go out there and put on a really good show for everyone who is watching.

"Hopefully that show will lead to us lifting that brand new, shiny trophy at the end of Sunday."

Watch the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm on Sunday (5.30pm start). Stream the Rugby League and more of the best sport with NOW .