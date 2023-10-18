George Williams: England captain to miss first two Tonga Tests after ban appeal is rejected

George Williams will miss England's first two Tests against Tonga through suspension

England will be without captain George Williams for their first two Tests against Tonga after an appeal against his ban being extended was rejected by the Rugby Football League.

Williams' original one-game suspension for a shoulder charge during Warrington's Betfred Super League play-off defeat by St Helens was doubled for what was described by the RFL as "frivolous" appeal.

That prompted a fresh appeal from Williams but that was also dismissed after a new three-person on-field operational rules appeals tribunal was convened.

"The punishment stands - meaning Williams is ineligible for the first two Tests of England's three-match series against Tonga," an RFL statement read.

Williams succeeded former Wigan team-mate Sam Tomkins as England captain following last year's Rugby League World Cup and led the team for the first time in the 64-0 win over France in April.

The ruling means Williams will miss the matches at St Helens on October 22 and Huddersfield on October 28, but he will be able to return for the third and final match at Headingley on November 4.

Farrell returns to England squad

Liam Farrell has been named in the England squad for the first time since 2021 for the upcoming three-Test series against Tonga.

The Wigan Warriors captain, who missed last year's Rugby League World Cup with a knee injury, is one of four players from the newly-crowned Super League champions to be included in England coach Shaun Wane's 24-strong line-up.

I'm really pleased with the 24 players coming into camp as we look to beat Tonga in this three-game series," Wane said. "All of the players included have impressed me throughout their respective Super League and NRL campaigns and are worthy of representing their country in this historic series."

Farrell is joined by Wigan club-mates Tyler Dupree, Harry Smith and loanee Toby King for the series, which kicks off at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday. Catalans Dragons winger Tom Johnstone and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby, both Man of Steel nominees, are also included.

Plus, there is a place for Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern after an impressive campaign with the Betfred Challenge Cup winners. NRL-based quintet Dom Young, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Victor Radley and Elliott Whitehead are also part of Wane's squad for the series.

England vs Tonga squads

England: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree, Liam Farrell (both Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees (both St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).

Tonga: Latu Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles), Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell (both St Helens), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm), Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Hame Sele (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tevita Tatola, Dion Teaupa (both South Sydney Rabbitohs), Starford Toa (Wests Tigers), Daniel Tupou, Siua Wong (both Sydney Roosters).