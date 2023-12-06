Georgia Hale, James Fisher-Harris and Jérémy Bourson win Golden Boot awards

James Fisher-Harris is the first prop to ever win the Golden Boot award

James Fisher-Harris, Georgia Hale and Jérémy Bourson have been chosen as the Golden Boot 2023 men's, women's and wheelchair winners.

Fisher-Harris is the first prop ever to take home the award, Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith missing out on the award to the Kiwis captain.

Hale is the first winner of the women's award while Bourson is the first ever French recipient of any Golden Boot award.

Fisher-Harris was chosen by a panel comprising of Golden Cap recipients Adam Blair, James Graham, Darren Lockyer, Adrian Morley and Ruben Wiki, who are among just nine players to have played more than 50 internationals for their country.

Michael Maguire, who had charge of Fisher-Harris in all but one of his 15 appearances for New Zealand, including the Pacific Championships triumph, sent a message of congratulations.

"I can't think of a better bloke to take out such a prestigious award," Maguire said. "It's thoroughly deserved. "In our time together, over the years, I have watched you grow from that young player to winning grand finals and now leading the Kiwis to an emphatic win against Australia, and creating a bit of history.

"You led right from the front, right from the time you walked into the month of the campaign that we had together. You're an absolute champion with the way you go about things, and there's a lot of reasons why you're such a success in rugby league.

"What an award to have. You have now created a little piece of history for yourself in the international space, along with such a great win."

Hale was humbled to win her award and reflected on what has been a "special" year for her.

"I play rugby league to win premierships or championships or World Cups, so to receive such an accolade like this is a very proud moment and I think of how proud I am to be a Kiwi Fern and to represent the Ferns before and the Ferns to come," Hale said.

"It's been a special year. I started my journey in 2023 here at Leeds Rhinos, which I was so fortunate to be a part of, and then was really excited to be able to return home to the Gold Coast and have such a proud season with our Titans girls.

"Then to finish off my season representing the Kiwi Ferns, breaking a seven-year drought back with the girls from back at home, just really put the icing on the cake but I don't think you can ever be satisfied with what you have done.

"I am just really excited to see what the next steps are for me personally in my career and also with all the teams that I am so fortunate to take the field with." Bourson received the award in Perpignan from last year's winner, England's Seb Bechara, whom he plays alongside at Catalans Dragons.

"It's a great honour for me," Bourson said. "There have only been three winners and I am the first Frenchman. It's important to remember. A lot of people will really like seeing that and I'll never forget this achievement.



"The next step for the French team is the World Cup, which we have already started preparing for. My singular aim is, very simply, to win the World Cup and the Golden Boot in 2026."

