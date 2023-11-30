World Club Challenge: Super League champions Wigan Warriors and NRL winners Penrith Panthers to clash in 2024

Wigan and Penrith will face each other in the World Club Challenge in 2024

Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers will meet in the World Club Challenge at the DW Stadium on Saturday February 24.

Next year's clash, live on Sky Sports, between the Super League Grand Final winners and the team which have been crowned NRL champions three years running is a repeat of the 1991 clash at Anfield, which saw Wigan triumph 21-4.

The Warriors were crowned World Club Challenge winners for the fourth time in 2017 after beating Cronulla Sharks 22-6, while Penrith's 13-12 golden-point defeat to St Helens in February this year was their third defeat in the match between the British and Australian champions.

A drop goal from Lewis Dodd in golden point saw St Helens beat Penrith Panthers in the 2023 World Club Challenge

"We are thrilled to announce that the 2024 Betfred World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers will be held in Wigan on February 24," Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said.

"In recent weeks, substantial efforts have been invested to ensure the game takes place, fuelled by a keen interest from the Panthers to participate.

"This presents a fantastic opportunity for our club to host one of the NRL's most formidable teams, providing a special treat for Wigan fans and rugby league enthusiasts alike. Anticipation is high and we promise to put on a show."

We take a look back at Wigan Warriors' route to their first Betfred Super League title since 2018.

Wigan claimed their seventh Super League title with a hard-fought 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons in October's Grand Final at Old Trafford, lifting the trophy for the first time since 2018.

Penrith, meanwhile, extended their reign at NRL kings to a third year as they fought back to snatch a 26-24 win over Brisbane Broncos two weeks prior to the Warriors' success.

The Panthers have, however, never won the World Club Challenge and will be aiming to change that against the club who won the first officially recognised match between the British and Australian champions against Manly Sea Eagles in 1987.

A stunning try from Nathan Cleary inspired Penrith Panthers to NRL Grand Final glory.

"The Betfred World Club Challenge is a mouth-watering fixture to relish in the opening weeks of our 2024 season, as two of the world's great Rugby League clubs meet in Wigan," Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said.

"All credit must go to both clubs for the collegiate way discussions have taken place to confirm the fixture.

"It promises to be a very special night, with Penrith determined to be crowned world club champions for the first time, and Wigan are looking to extend their wonderful history in the World Club Challenge stretching back almost four decades, including a previous victory against the Panthers."

